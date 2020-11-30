FAU-G Finally Available for Pre-Registrations on Google Play Store

FAU-G or Fearless and United Guards is one of the most talked mobile games next to PUBG Mobile India in recent times. The game, which is developed by nCore Games, was supposed to release this month. However, the launch was delayed and the company today made a pre-registration page live on the Google Play Store. It seems like the developers of FAU-G will release the game for Android first as the pre-registrations for iOS are yet to go live. The launch of FAU-G will likely clash with PUBG Mobile India comeback next month. While FAU-G is trying to gain popularity with the anti-China sentiment and locally made game, PUBG Corporation is attracting up the players by releasing teasers about its comeback with a new version called PUBG Mobile India.

FAU-G or Fearless and United Guards: How to Pre-Register

The pre-registration process for FAU-G is straightforward. Head over to Google Play Store and search for FAU-G. If your device is eligible, the pre-registration button in green colour will appear. All you need to do is hit the pre-register button and wait for the official release. That said, once the game launches, Google Play Store will send a notification to all the users who pre-registered for FAU-G. If you are on a Wi-Fi connection, the game will automatically download. At the moment, there’s on information on the official launch date and we are not sure when the pre-registrations will go live for iOS users.

Bengaluru-based nCore Games developed FAU-G and Bollywood hero Akshay Kumar mentors the project. The game was originally announced in September right after the government imposed a ban on PUBG Mobile in the country. This sparked a lot of speculations on the ban of PUBG Mobile, however, FAU-G creators later confirmed their announcement has no relation with PUBG Mobile’s ban.

Having said that, FAU-G was supposed to arrive in October itself, but it was delayed. Instead, the company seeded a teaser of the game to the public on October 25 saying the game will arrive in November. We are now on the last day of November and right when everyone was wondering where’s FAU-G, nCore Games released the game on Google Play Store for pre-registration.

As for the gameplay, the Google Play Store listing of Fearless and United Guards (FAU-G) says ‘High up on the peaks at India’s northern border, an elite fighting group protects the nation’s pride and sovereignty. It’s a daunting task, for the most courageous: The Fearless and United Guards.’

The game will be centred around FAU-G commandos on patrol in dangerous border territory. These commandos will fight the hostile invaders on Indian soil. And lastly, it is said that FAU-G is a proudly ‘Made in India’ project that pays tribute to the heroes of our nation’s armed forces. The company already confirmed a 20% revenue in the game will go to ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ trust.