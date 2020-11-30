5G Would Impact Growing India’s Telecom Industry Positively Believes Qualcomm

5G is going to help the Indian telecom industry grow and also remove the space for congested networks from the country

By November 30th, 2020 AT 7:00 PM
  • 5G
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    5g-impact-indias-telecom-industry

    5G connectivity would be a positive boost for the Indian telecom industry believes Rajen Vagadia, Vice President and President of Qualcomm and SAARC. India stands to gain a lot from 5G once it arrives in the country. This is because India has a huge market that needs a massive upgrade. Thus the government of the country can release the appropriate amount of spectrum at affordable prices for the telecom operators so that they can test 5G and bring it to the Indian market as soon as possible—more details on the story ahead.

    Government Can Trigger Indian Telecom Growth by Releasing 5G Spectrum

    As per a report from PTI, Vagadia said that standing as the second-largest telecom market in the world; the Indian telecom industry will see a huge growth if the government releases the 5G spectrum.

    Due to the pandemic, data consumption amongst users has only grown, and this is just the beginning, demand for connectivity is only going to grow further from here. Vagadia believes that the time for rolling out 5G services in the country isn’t a choice anymore, but a pre-requisite for the growth and development of India.

    He further said that because the networks are congested, the need for spectrum across mmW bands (millimetre wave) is critical right now. 5G is the answer to a lot of questions that the telecom industry is looking for.

    Vagadia said, “We are driving conversations at all levels of the ecosystem to catalyse the commercial reality of 5G in the country – from telco, education, healthcare, automotive, medicine to manufacturing.”

    He also stressed on the fact that 5G will play a much bigger role than any other previous generation technology played in the growth of various industries across India. Qualcomm has already partnered with several companies across the country and the world to help develop 5G solutions.

    Reliance Jio and Qualcomm have tested their 5G solutions and been able to reach a speed of 1 Gbps. So now the decision rests on the hands of the Indian government. As of now, 5G spectrum auctions are not expected to be held until next year.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    FAU-G Finally Available for Pre-Registrations on Google Play Store

    FAU-G or Fearless and United Guards is one of the most talked mobile games next to PUBG Mobile India in...

    module-4-img

    5G Would Impact Growing India’s Telecom Industry Positively Believes Qualcomm

    5G connectivity would be a positive boost for the Indian telecom industry believes Rajen Vagadia, Vice President and President of...

    module-4-img

    How to Report a Complaint About BSNL Network?

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is one of the major telecom operators of the country. Even though the operator hasn’t...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    BSNL Now Offering Free ZING Subscription With Select Prepaid Plans

    module-4-img

    Best Prepaid Plans for Long-Term from Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea and BSNL

    module-4-img

    Tata Sky Broadband 100 Mbps Plan for 6 Months Costs Rs 4,500: Everything You Need to Know

    module-4-img

    OnePlus 8T Review: An Overall Great Phone