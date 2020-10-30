Reliance Jio ARPU at Rs 145, Average Data Consumption Per User at 12GB



Jio Platforms, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries registered 7.2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) improvement in its consolidated revenue while its net profit grew 19.8% on a quarterly basis. The development was shared by Reliance Industries on Friday with the company reporting its second quarter results and half yearly results for the period ended September 30, 2020. Reliance Industries highlighted that Jio Platforms consolidated revenues hit Rs 18,496 crores while its consolidated net profit touched Rs 3020 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Jio Platforms ARPU Jumps to Rs 145

Reliance Jio, the wholly owned subsidiary of Jio Platforms had achieved a 27.2 million subscriber addition during the quarter, Reliance Industries said on Friday. Further, it was said that the Jio Platforms average revenue per user (ARPU) touched Rs 145 per month during its second quarter. In the previous quarter, Jio Platforms registered an ARPU of 140 per month.

“We delivered strong overall operational and financial performance compared to previous quarter with recovery in petrochemicals and retail segment and sustained growth in Digital Services business,” Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director at Reliance Industries, said in the release.

Similarly, the total wireless data traffic on Jio Platforms during its second-quarter touched 1442 crore GB as compared to 1420 crore GB in the previous quarter. Reliance Jio with a subscriber base of 405.6 million as of September 30, 2020, is also said to have registered 93,223 crore minutes as its total voice traffic during its second quarter.

“With large capital raise in last six months across Jio and Retail business, we have welcomed several strategic and financial investors into Reliance family,” Ambani said in the release. “We continue to pursue growth initiatives in each of our businesses with a focus on the India opportunity.”

Average Data Consumption Marginally Dips to 12GB

The company said that the user engagement “continued to be robust” with the average data consumption per user at 12GB while the average voice minutes touched 776 minutes during its second quarter. However, the operator in its previous quarter highlighted that the average data consumption per user touched 12.1GB per month while the average voice minutes was at 756 minutes during its first quarter.

It has to be noted that Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported its second-quarter results for the current financial year with the operator registering mobile ARPU at Rs 162. The second-largest wireless operator in India also said that the “usage metrics remain best in class” with its data usage per subscriber at 16GB per month.

While Reliance Jio trails Bharti Airtel in ARPU and usage metrics, the largest wireless operator in India is still ahead of Vodafone Idea on the same metrics. Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Thursday registered an ARPU of Rs 119 per user per month in its second quarter with the operator also highlighting that the average data per user dipped to 11.9GB.