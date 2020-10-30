BSNL VoLTE Support Enabled on Asus ROG Phone 3

The ROG Phone 3 on Thursday received a Rs 3000 permanent price cut

By October 30th, 2020 AT 5:18 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    bsnl-volte-support-enabled-asus-rog-phone3
    Asus on Wednesday announced a new firmware update for its Republic of Gamers (ROG) Phone 3 featuring multiple bug fixes and updated Android security patch. The company introduced the ROG Phone 3 in India in late July with a price tag of Rs 49,999 for its base variant. The device is powered by a 3.1 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus mobile platform with the company promising an “immersive gaming” experience with its ultra-responsive 144 Hz display. Asus on Thursday announced that the ROG Phone 3 has received a price cut with the device now available for Rs 46,999.

    Asus ROG Phone 3 Receives Software Updates with Multiple Bug Fixes

    According to the changelog available on Asus web portal, the Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) support on the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) network has now been enabled on the ROG Phone 3.

    The firmware update for the ROG Phone 3 is also said to include an optimization for the system vibration. Further, it was said that the bug that prevented the ROG Phone 3 to wake up to “OK Google” command has been fixed. The company is also said to have fixed an issue with “left side misalignment of status bar icons after hiding the clock.”

    Asus also said that the firmware update released on Wednesday fixes an issue with the Bypass Charging feature introduced on the Asus ROG Phone 3 in September. The update is also said to fix the “developer mode” from crashing when users connect the ROG Phone 3 to select Bluetooth devices.

    Additionally, the company said that a fix has been issued where users on double-pressing Power key to start the camera on ROG Phone 3 resulted in the device to automatically sleep after 10 seconds.

    Asus ROG Phone 3 Firmware Update Rolling Out in Batches

    “Since the server pushes update notice to different serial numbers by batches, it may take some days for you to receive the FOTA notice,” Asus said in a blog post.

    Meanwhile, the price cut is also said to be applicable on the ROG Phone 3 top-tier variant with 12GB RAM and 128GB storage. It was said that the top-tier variant of the ROG Phone 3 is now available for Rs 49,999 as compared to its earlier price of Rs 52,999. Further, the users purchasing the ROG Phone 3 with Axis Bank credit card will also be offered an additional Rs 3000 discount.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Reporter

    Born in India, Yogesh loves to travel and has lived in multiple countries including New Zealand and Canada. His bylines can be found on various newspapers and blogs throughout the world, including Vancouver Sun, Surrey Now-Leader, Daily Hive , Investing News Network and Rach F1.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    BSNL VoLTE Support Enabled on Asus ROG Phone 3

    Asus on Wednesday announced a new firmware update for its Republic of Gamers (ROG) Phone 3 featuring multiple bug fixes...

    module-4-img

    Excitel Slashes Broadband Plans, Set to Expand to 50 Cities by End of 2021

    Excitel Broadband, a service provider with a presence in 12 cities across India on Friday announced a “sale” on its...

    module-4-img

    Vi Tops 4G Speed Charts Across 120 Cities in India

    As per Ookla, Vi delivered the fastest 4G Download and Upload speeds compared to all other operators for the July...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Vi Fastest But Jio Leads in 4G Availability, Hyderabad Fastest City in India

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 Review: The Best Affordable Fitness Tracker

    module-4-img

    Jio, Vi and Airtel eSIM Card, How You Can Get One?

    module-4-img

    BSNL Bharat Fiber Revamped Rs 499 Plan Against Base JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber Plans