BSNL VoLTE Support Enabled on Asus ROG Phone 3



Asus on Wednesday announced a new firmware update for its Republic of Gamers (ROG) Phone 3 featuring multiple bug fixes and updated Android security patch. The company introduced the ROG Phone 3 in India in late July with a price tag of Rs 49,999 for its base variant. The device is powered by a 3.1 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus mobile platform with the company promising an “immersive gaming” experience with its ultra-responsive 144 Hz display. Asus on Thursday announced that the ROG Phone 3 has received a price cut with the device now available for Rs 46,999.

Asus ROG Phone 3 Receives Software Updates with Multiple Bug Fixes

According to the changelog available on Asus web portal, the Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) support on the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) network has now been enabled on the ROG Phone 3.

The firmware update for the ROG Phone 3 is also said to include an optimization for the system vibration. Further, it was said that the bug that prevented the ROG Phone 3 to wake up to “OK Google” command has been fixed. The company is also said to have fixed an issue with “left side misalignment of status bar icons after hiding the clock.”

Asus also said that the firmware update released on Wednesday fixes an issue with the Bypass Charging feature introduced on the Asus ROG Phone 3 in September. The update is also said to fix the “developer mode” from crashing when users connect the ROG Phone 3 to select Bluetooth devices.

Additionally, the company said that a fix has been issued where users on double-pressing Power key to start the camera on ROG Phone 3 resulted in the device to automatically sleep after 10 seconds.

Asus ROG Phone 3 Firmware Update Rolling Out in Batches

“Since the server pushes update notice to different serial numbers by batches, it may take some days for you to receive the FOTA notice,” Asus said in a blog post.

Meanwhile, the price cut is also said to be applicable on the ROG Phone 3 top-tier variant with 12GB RAM and 128GB storage. It was said that the top-tier variant of the ROG Phone 3 is now available for Rs 49,999 as compared to its earlier price of Rs 52,999. Further, the users purchasing the ROG Phone 3 with Axis Bank credit card will also be offered an additional Rs 3000 discount.