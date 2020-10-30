Excitel Slashes Broadband Plans, Set to Expand to 50 Cities by End of 2021



Excitel Broadband, a service provider with a presence in 12 cities across India on Friday announced a “sale” on its broadband plans for the festive season. The operator said to be among the Top 10 service providers in India highlighted that its broadband plans will be available to its users “at exciting prices.” Excitel Broadband offers three major plans with 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps speeds. The company highlighted that its users can opt for one month, three month, four month, semi-annual, nine months and annual packs of its broadband plans.

Excitel Slashes Prices of its Broadband Plans

Excitel Broadband said that its 100 Mbps plans carry a price tag of Rs 699 per month. Further, the operator highlighted that its 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps monthly plans are priced at Rs 849 and Rs 999 respectively.

However, the operator said that its broadband “sale” enables users to subscribe to its 100 Mbps plan at an effective price of Rs 399 per month. Similarly, Exictel highlighted that its 300 Mbps plans will be available at an effective price of Rs 499 per month. The operator said that its new plans are effective from October 26, 2020.

“With an explosion of smart devices, rising Internet penetration and the advent of bandwidth-intensive graphical/video content and apps, ISPs and telcos will have to offer abundant usage at affordable prices to consumers in order to propel the growth of Broadband,” Vivek Raina, Excitel CEO, said in a release.

Excitel Broadband Set to be Available in 50 Cities

The company highlighted that it is currently “operational” in 12 cities including Delhi-NCR region, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Kanpur, Lucknow, Jaipur, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Unnao, Visakhapatnam, and Guntur. However, the operator highlighted that it is “working towards reaching over 50 cities by the end of 2021.”

“All our plans are truly unlimited without any FUP or restriction of any kind on data usage, a feature which strangely no other ISP is providing and ideally everyone should,” Raina said.