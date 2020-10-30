Vi Tops 4G Speed Charts Across 120 Cities in India



As per Ookla, Vi delivered the fastest 4G Download and Upload speeds compared to all other operators for the July to September 2020 period. The most consistent and fastest 4G network verification is based on analysis by Ookla of tests taken with Speedtest by 4G users across the country. The latest verification by Ookla comes on the back of fastest 4G network verifications for GIGAnet across various circles over the preceding quarters.

Vi has been verified as the fastest 4G network with the highest download and upload speeds in some of the top states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Assam and other states of North East.

GIGAnet has topped the speed charts in 120 key cities

GIGAnet has topped the speed charts in 120 key cities across the country including major cities of Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Indore, Rajkot, Agra, Kochi as well as the metros of Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Kolkata, among others.

Ravinder Takkar, MD & CEO, Vodafone Idea Limited said, “Our network helps us be a champion of Digital India, enabling us to power the hyper-connected needs of the digital consumers. GIGAnet from Vi is a world-class network with the largest spectrum portfolio, huge capacity, and built on many principles of 5G architecture, enabling the delivery of a superior network connectivity and digital experience for individual and enterprise customers. This recognition by Ookla is a validation of our concentrated efforts to build a future-ready network with investments in latest technology deployments and the world’s largest network consolidation.”

GIGAnet has India’s largest deployment of universal cloud

Vodafone Idea’s 4G population coverage now reaches nearly 1 billion Indians. GIGAnet is the result of the largest network integration completed in record time and the first-of-its-kind spectrum reframing exercise in the world. GIGAnet has India’s largest deployment of universal cloud, making it the strongest, future-ready, new-age, dynamic network of these times, to accommodate the enormous amount of data traffic that the post Covid world has seen.

VIL has done one of the largest AI-powered ma-MIMO deployments in India with 12,000+ installations and the world’s largest DSR deployment across key markets doubling capacities and substantially increasing speeds despite higher usage in recent times