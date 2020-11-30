How to Report a Complaint About BSNL Network?

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is one of the major telecom operators of the country. Even though the operator hasn’t entered the 4G domain in its full capacity yet, it remains one of the largest telcos in India nonetheless. BSNL has been operating for two decades now and has served millions of Indians. As we all know, BSNL has faced its fair share of issues. But it is not just the telco, but also the subscribers who have faced issues with the services of BSNL. It is quite normal though, no service is fault-proof. So if you are facing any issues with the network service of BSNL, then here is how you can file a complaint with the telco online.

How You Can File a Complaint to BSNL About Faulty Services Online?

First of all, BSNL offers users a grievance form wherein they can explain or give an idea about the issue they are facing to the telco with its services. The link to that form is this – http://210.212.70.157/pgs/internet/pgwebregn.asp. After clicking on the link, you will be redirected to the ‘Grievance Registration Form of BSNL’.

After that, there are a series of boxes that you need to mandatorily fill. Firstly, you will be prompted to select the telecom circle you live in. After doing that, you need to enter your name in the ‘Name of Subscriber’ field.

Below it, in the ‘Address’ field, you will enter the address of your home where you are currently facing issues. Then you will have to enter the pin code of your city or area in the ‘Place/Exg-Code’. For helping BSNL reach you, you will also have to enter your mobile number and e-mail address.

The next mandatory field that you must fill carefully is ‘Grievance Nature’. You will get a series of options in the kind of grievance that you are facing. Once you have done that, in the last field called ‘Grievance in Brief’, you can explain the issue that you are facing with the service of BSNL in detail.

After explaining the issue in brief, you can click on the ‘Submit’ button for sending the form to BSNL or click on the ‘Exit’ button to cancel your form.