Xiaomi Mi 11 With Snapdragon 888 5G Officially Arriving on December 28

Xiaomi just confirmed that it would be launching the Mi 11 on December 28 in China. The Xiaomi Mi 11 will be the world’s first smartphone with Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform. The Mi 11 series will likely have two smartphones- the standard Mi 11 and the Mi 11 Pro. Right before the official launch date confirmation from Xiaomi, the Mi 11 was spotted on Geekbench giving away the single-core and multi-core scores. The Snapdragon 888 5G is touted to deliver superior performance when compared to the Snapdragon 865 5G. The Xiaomi Mi 11 is expected to rock similar design as the Xiaomi Mi 10, and the upcoming flagship phone could also have a 108MP sensor on the back.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Arriving Next Week: What to Expect

The Chinese company has confirmed the launch of Mi 11 series in China, but there’s no word on the global launch yet. But the Mi 11 series global launch could collide with the launch of Galaxy S21 series that’s expected to happen on January 14. So far, Xiaomi just confirmed the Mi 11 would come with Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. In line with Xiaomi’s confirmation, the Mi 11 was spotted on the popular benchmarking portal- Geekbench. The phone achieved a single-core score of 1135 and a multi-core score of 3790. As you can observe from the scores, the Snapdragon 888 5G seems to offer a leap in the performance aspect.

As for other details, the Mi 11 is rumoured to have a four-sided curved display with a punch-hole cutout on the front. The handset might arrive with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The Mi 11 series will likely have two smartphones- the Mi 11 and the premium Mi 11 Pro. Other rumoured features of the handset include a high refresh rate screen, 108MP primary camera on the back and back panel.

The battery capacities of the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro are said to be 4,780mAh and 4,970mAh, respectively. Both the phones will support 55W fast charging and could also have 30W wireless charging support. Furthermore, the Mi 11 is said to have a triple camera setup whereas the Mi 11 Pro could sport a quad-camera setup. Lastly, the phone could run Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 out of the box.

The Mi 11 series will likely go global right after the launch in China on December 28. Xiaomi is expected to price the Mi 11 series aggressively in China, however, the prices could be on the higher side in global markets. The Mi 11 series is also expected to launch in India in Q1 2021 as we saw the Mi 10 and Mi 10T series launching in the Asian sub-continent.