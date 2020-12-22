Non-Airtel Users Can Now Purchase Xstream Subscription for Rs 499

The Rs 499 price for Airtel Xstream Premium subscription is for one year

By December 22nd, 2020 AT 9:37 AM
    Telecom operator Bharti Airtel is finally opening the Airtel Xstream streaming service to non-Airtel customers. For the unaware, the Airtel Xstream service was limited to Bharti Airtel customers till date. The Airtel Xstream App Premium subscription costs Rs 499 for the customers who are not on an eligible plan. Now, the non-Airtel customers interested in Airtel Xstream service can purchase it at the same price of Rs 499. Airtel Xstream is a streaming service from the country’s second-largest telecom operator, and it allows the users to watch Live TV, movies, original shows and more. Right now, the Airtel Xstream service has more 350 Live TV channels on offer; The Live TV channel list grows every now and then.

    Airtel Xstream Subscription: What You Get

    Earlier, the Airtel Xstream subscription was limited to the company’s prepaid, postpaid, DTH and broadband subscribers. With some postpaid and broadband plans, Airtel is providing the Xstream Premium subscription at no extra cost. However, the majority of Airtel users were required to purchase the subscription to enjoy and download premium content in the Airtel Xstream app and website.

    The Rs 499 price for Airtel Xstream Premium subscription is for one year. It is a good move from the company because of the Live TV support. The company says the Rs 499 price is an ‘introductory one.’ While the mobile app has over 350 Live TV channels, the web version of Airtel Xstream has just over 100 Live TV channels. Airtel also says it has added 73 new Live TV channels across sports, entertainment and news genres. The Live TV channels on Airtel Xstream are available in different languages like English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Assamese, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Urdu.

    Keeping the Live TV aside, the streaming service also has more than 10,000 movies and 100s of TV shows from various streaming services like Voot, ZEE5, Hungama, Eros Now, ShareIt, YouTube, ShemarooMe, Ultra and Curiosity Stream. It also has catch up TV support with which a user can watch the TV shows from the last seven days.

    Unlike Reliance Jio which has multiple apps for watching Live TV and movies, the Airtel Xstream is a one-stop solution to the customers. The best part is Airtel Xstream mobile app also supports Chromecast, meaning you can cast the content you like on your television screen without any hassle. Both the non-Airtel and Airtel customers can purchase the Airtel Xstream subscription at an introductory price of Rs 499.

    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

