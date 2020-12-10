ACT Stream TV 4K Android TV Box Now Offering More Than 100 Live TV Channels

ACT Fibernet says it is offering more than 100 live TV channels to the customers with ACT Stream TV 4K Android TV Box. Launched at the beginning of 2019, the ACT Stream TV 4K is one of the best Android TV boxes to purchase in the market. One of the best features of ACT Stream TV 4K is the Live TV channels. When we reviewed the product 18 months ago, we loved the availability of live TV channels at no extra cost. Some Live TV channels were available as paid ones, while the majority of the channels were available for free. The company is currently providing Live TV channels in nine regional channels. To be precise, there are a total of 104 channels on offer at the moment on ACT Stream TV 4K.

ACT Stream TV 4K Live TV Channels Available in 10 Languages

As per the information available on ACT Fibernet’s website, the total number of live TV channels available on ACT Stream TV 4K are 104 in 10 languages including English. A total of nine English channels are available and they are Republic TV, NEWS 9, ALJAZEERA INTL, DD LOK SABHA, Polimer News, TVE International Asia, DD Sports, FTV and Care World.

There are a total of 42 Hindi channels available on the ACT Stream TV 4K, followed by 21 Tamil channels, 12 Telugu and Kannada channels, five Malayalam channels, three Bengali channels, and one Gujrathi, Punjabi and Marathi channels. The company is actively adding new Live TV channels, however, the list may not grow bigger.

The ACT Stream TV 4K is available for Rs 4,499 and it works fine without any issues. We have been using the Android TV box from ACT Fibernet, and it never slowed down in the last 18 months. The Live TV channels work with any broadband operator which is an advantage for someone looking to purchase the Stream TV 4K without an active ACT Fibernet connection.

As for the ACT Fibernet users, the ACT Stream TV 4K is available in two rental options as well. Customers can pay a refundable deposit of Rs 1,000 and avail the box at Rs 200 per month in the first rental option. In the second option, customers can pay a refundable deposit of Rs 1,000 and also an advance rental of Rs 1,000 for six months. For the ACT Fibernet users purchasing the ACT Stream TV 4K, the ISP is also providing 100GB of free broadband data.