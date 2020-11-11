ACT Fibernet Reduces Price of 100 Mbps and Above Broadband Plans by Rs 100

    Internet Service Provider (ISP) ACT Fibernet has introduced a new offer on the occasion of Diwali. As part of the new offer, select ACT Fibernet broadband plans will be eligible for a Rs 100 instant cashback at the time of choosing the connection. Do make a note that the offer is not applicable for existing ACT Fibernet customers and the new users will have to book a connection on actcorp.in website. The offer will be available for a limited period from October 10 across all the cities where ACT Fibernet is currently providing broadband services. To recall, the ISP introduced a similar offer a few weeks ago as Dussehra 2020 offer.

    ACT Fibernet Limited Period Offer Avails Rs 100 Off on Select Plans

    According to the information available, this offer is valid only on select plans- 100 Mbps & above only. ACT Fibernet is providing 100 Mbps broadband plans in several cities, so it is a good thing that the offer is applicable across all of them. There are some terms and conditions for this offer; The first one is that the offer is valid only on payments on the website. In short, a customer has to book a new connection on ACT Fibernet’s website.

    At the time of booking the connection, customers will have to enter ‘ACT100’ code to get an instant cashback of Rs 100. The offer will be applicable only between October 10 and October 20, 2020, midnight, subject to feasibility.

    ACT Fibernet is currently offering services in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Eluru, Guntur, Jaipur, Kakinada, Lucknow, Madurai, Nellore, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Warangal. In almost all the cities, the ISP has at least one 100 Mbps broadband plan.

    ACT Fibernet Onboards AHA Streaming Service

    In other news, ACT Fibernet recently revised its broadband plans in Kakinada and Rajahmundry cities. ACT is also allowing users to subscribe to AHA streaming service via its mobile app and website. AHA is a premium streaming service launched last year with a focus on providing quality content for Telugu viewers. Do make a note that ACT is not providing a free premium subscription to AHA, instead, it is allowing users to subscribe to AHA from the ACT Fibernet’s bill.

    For the unaware, ACT Fibernet is already allowing to subscribe to various OTT platforms like ZEE5, SonyLIV, Hungama and there are some plans which also provide free Netflix cashback of up to Rs 500 per month.

