Reliance Jio Launches 4G LTE Services in Zanskar Area of Ladakh

LTE-only Reliance Jio has launched high-speed voice and data services in Zanskar area in Ladakh region. Reliance Jio is already rated as the top telecom operator when it comes to LTE availability and the company has now expanded its network availability to the remotest part of the country. The launch of Jio 4G services in Zanskar region comes on the heels of Jio launching the services in the Himalayan town of Kargil a few weeks ago. With this new launch, Jio is now providing high-speed 4G LTE services across 15 towns and villages in Leh, and 22 towns and villages in Kargil.

Jio Brings 4G LTE Services to Zanskar in Ladakh Union Territory

PTI reports that Jio has installed four mobile towers Pibiting, Padum, Akshow and Abran regions in Zanskar. With this launch, Jio can connect the isolated Zanskar region with high-speed internet. Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal launched the Jio 4G services in the region. After the launch the Zanskar, Jio now has both voice and 4G mobile internet services in ten towns of Kargil district.

“Inaugurated four new Jio mobile towers in Pibiting, Padum, Akshow & Abran under USOF Scheme of GoI, connected remotely isolated Zanskar with rest of the world through 4G network. Gratitude to @narendramodi & @rsprasad for prioritising such backward areas of Ladakh to be digitalized. Gratitude to @reliancejio headed by Sh Mukesh Ambani who won the contract for connecting the remotest parts of Ladakh…” Namgyal tweeted yesterday.

Bharti Airtel has been providing 4G services in remote areas of Ladakh for a while now, but the same PTI report says Jio is the first operator to offer mobile services in areas like Gyaling, Umba, Abran, Akshow, Rangdum, Sangra, Kachan and Parkachik.

Another thing worth noting is that Jio’s towers and base stations will make use of solar energy instead of depending on the conventional fuels. This means the services will not be impacted by the power supply and also makes use of renewable natural resources.