Reliance Jio 4G Data Vouchers Now Come With a Validity of 30 Days

Everyone’s working from their homes during the time of quarantine and lockdown throughout the country. Offices have reopened but still a large part of population is inside their homes. To keep the work flow smooth all the time, good internet connectivity along with sufficient data is required. That is why Reliance Jio earlier introduced its ‘Work From Home’ 4G data vouchers which provide extra data on top of your existing data plan. These data vouchers only come with the benefit of data and no extra talktime included. But now, the validity of these data vouchers have been changed by Jio.

Validity of ‘Work From Home’ 4G Data Vouchers Changed to 30 Days

Earlier, when you purchased the ‘Work From Home’ data voucher, its validity would be the same as for your existing prepaid plan. But now, the validity of the plan has been changed to 30 days from the date of purchase. Any of the unused data benefit will expire after 30 days regardless of whether your plan is still active or not. But this is the only change that the plans are going to get, there are no changes in the benefits of the vouchers, the price and the benefits still remain the same.

Plans and Benefits of ‘Work From Home’ 4G Data Vouchers

Jio launched the ‘Work From Home’ 4G data vouchers to help people working from home get a seamless data experience. Currently it is offering three 4G data vouchers under its ‘Work From Home’ vouchers category. The cheapest one comes for Rs 151 with the new validity of 30 days and will give you 30GB unlimited high-speed data. The second voucher comes for Rs 201 again with a validity of 30 days, but will offer you 40GB unlimited high-speed data. The last and the most expensive plan in the list comes for Rs 251, valid for 30 days and offers 50GB unlimited high-speed data.