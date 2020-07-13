Realme 30W Dart Power Bank With 10000mAh Battery and Low Current Mode to launch in India Tomorrow

Realme is gearing up to launch multiple products in the Indian market. The Realme C11 is scheduled to launch on July 14, 2020. Now Realme has also revealed that 30W Dart Power Bank will be launched in the Indian market on July 14, 2020. Realme announced the launch of 30W Dart Power Bank on its official Twitter account. The power bank has been already launched in the Chinese market with two colour options which are Black and Yellow. Realme claims that 30W Dart Power Bank can fully charge in roughly 100 minutes. Realme 30W Dart Power Bank also features a two-way fast charging option.

Realme 30W Dart Power Bank: Specifications and Features

Realme 30W Dart Power Bank features a carbon-fibre body and LED lights which indicates the battery level of the power bank. The power bank has a capacity of 10000 mAh, and it can be fully charged in roughly 100 minutes. The power bank offers multiple charging solutions such as VOOC, Dart, QC and many more. Realme has focused on the protection and equipped the 30W Dart Power Bank with 15-layer charging protection. Apart from this, the Realme 30W Dart Power Bank also features low current mode which will allow the users to charge devices such as speakers, Truly Wireless earbuds and many more. Realme also claims that the 30W Dart Power Bank can charge Realme 6 up to 65 % in just 30 minutes. The power bank can be used to charge two devices simultaneously through USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports.

Realme 30W Dart Power Bank: Pricing and Availability

Realme 30W Dart Power Bank is listed on the official website of Realme India. The power bank will be launched tomorrow at 1.00 PM. However, it is unsure that the sale of 30W Dart Power Bank will take place tomorrow. Customers who are planning to buy the Realme 30W Dart Power Bank can choose the Notify Me option to get details regarding the sale. As of pricing, Realme has not released any official statement regarding the price of the 30W Dart Power Bank. The new power bank will be launched in two colour options which could be Black and Yellow, which has been launched in the Chinese market.