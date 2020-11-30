Motorola G 5G Launched With Snapdragon 750G SoC and 5,000mAh Battery, Specifications and Price

Moto G 5G has launched in India with a 5,000mAh battery and comes in a single RAM and internal storage variant only

By November 30th, 2020 AT 12:34 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    motorola-g-5g-launched

    Motorola has just launched the Moto G 5G for the Indian market. Motorola claims the device to be the ‘most affordable 5G smartphone in India’. Moto G 5G is launched on Flipkart exclusively, and the Flipkart’s listing shows only a single variant of the device with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone will sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC along with a massive 5,000mAh battery. The Moto G 5G is not a very light device weighing 210 grams. More on the specifications and price of the Moto G 5G ahead.

    Moto G 5G Specifications

    The Moto G 5G comes with a 6.67-inch full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) screen. As mentioned above, powering the device is Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, which is 5G supportive chipset. The SoC is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded up to 1TB with the help of an external MicroSD card.

    There is a triple-camera setup at the rear where the primary sensor is a 48MP lens paired with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16MP sensor in the front. The device will run on Android 10 out of the box but will get the Android 11 update very soon.

    There is a massive 5,000mAh battery inside the smartphone paired with a 20W fast-charger. The device comes with a fingerprint reader along with support for face unlock.

    Moto G 5G Price

    The Moto G 5G has launched in India with a single variant only. The single variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced Rs 20,999. It is available in two different colour options, namely Volcanic Grey and Frosted Silver. On purchase of the product right now, the users will get a 1-year warranty on the device and 6-months warranty on the accessories. The Moto G 5G is exclusively available for users to buy from Flipkart. The availability date has not been announced by the company yet.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Motorola G 5G Launched With Snapdragon 750G SoC and 5,000mAh Battery, Specifications and Price

    Motorola has just launched the Moto G 5G for the Indian market. Motorola claims the device to be the ‘most...

    module-4-img

    Vi Rs 1,197 Prepaid Recharge: 1.5GB Daily Data, Weekend Data Rollover and More for 180 Days

    It is safe to say that Vodafone Idea (Vi) is doing everything possible to attract the customers. After announcing the...

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Redmi 9A Base Variant Receives Rs 200 Price Increase in India

    Right after the end of festive sales, Xiaomi has hiked the price of Redmi 9A in India. The Redmi 9A...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    BSNL Extends Availability of STV 49, Also Revises Plan Voucher 108 to Offer 90 Days Validity

    module-4-img

    Garmin Forerunner 745 Launched in India for Rs 52,990: Specifications and Availability

    module-4-img

    Most Affordable Broadband Plans from Airtel, Jio, and BSNL

    module-4-img

    JioTV and JioTV+ Users Can Now Stream Content through ‘HITS’