Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch With M1 Chip Might be Released on June 1, 2021

Apple on November 10 unveiled the M1 silicon chipset for the next generation Macs. The Cupertino tech giant launched two new MacBooks sporting the silicon chipset. A new MacBook Air 13-inch and a new MacBook Pro 13-inch were announced on the event. There was no difference in the design of these laptops from the previous generation, but there was a huge difference in the overall performance because of the M1 silicon chipset. However, a lot of Apple fans were a little disappointed when they didn’t get to see a 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 inside it. But now, it is being said that Apple might launch the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 silicon on June 1, 2021.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch With M1X Chipset and Smaller Bezels

As per a tweet from LeaksApplePro, the new MacBook Pro 16-inch might sport the M1X (tentative name) chipset. Not only that, but it might also get a design change and come with smaller bezels which will be refreshing to see.

According to the tweet, Apple might soon launch a new MacBook Pro 16-inch with Intel chipset and AMD GPU with the same sized bezels. The Intel model is likely going to be launched for the developers. Thus it is advised to regular users, waiting for the MacBook Pro 16-inch with M1X chipset slated to launch later next year would be ideal.

The new MacBook Pro 16-inch with Intel chipset is also slated to launch in 2021 only, but it might come in the early part of the year.

More Apple Products that Might Launch Next Year

AirTags are new products from Apple that users might see night year. No launch time or period has been confirmed or speculated as of now. As per a tweet from LeaksApplePro, the Apple AirTags might be launched for $39 (approximately Rs 2,884).

For the unaware, AirTags are expected to be a tile like device which is said to help users track their other products or possessions. Apple AirTags will be very useful for people who seem to lose things on a daily.