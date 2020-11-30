Vi Rs 1,197 Prepaid Recharge: 1.5GB Daily Data, Weekend Data Rollover and More for 180 Days

It is safe to say that Vodafone Idea (Vi) is doing everything possible to attract the customers. After announcing the new brand identity Vi a couple of months ago, the telco has been unstoppable, especially in the prepaid segment. Vi introduced a prepaid plan that extends your smartphone’s validity, and it also came up with a unique scheme called ‘Weekend Data Rollover‘ as part of which you can carry forward unused data from the weekdays to weekends. Not only that, the telco has some of the best-prepaid plans with long-validity on a budget as we reported very recently. Vi has a prepaid recharge of Rs 1,197 which is unique in several ways such as the validity, data benefit it offers and the weekend data rollover facility as well. Continue reading this article to more about the Vi Rs 1,197 Prepaid Recharge in detail.

Vi Rs 1,197 Prepaid Recharge: Benefits Detailed

Not every telecom operator in India is providing prepaid plans with six months validity. Reliance Jio used to have Rs 999 prepaid pack a year ago, but that disappeared in recent months. Whereas Bharti Airtel never focussed in providing a 180-day or six-months pack to the prepaid users. BSNL, on the flip side, has few prepaid plans with six months validity, but the lack of 4G services is keeping its customers away from long-term plans.

Vodafone Idea has a prepaid recharge of Rs 1,197 that comes with 180 days service validity, unlimited voice calling to any network in India, 1.5GB data per day and 100 SMSes per day. The price of the plan is very close to the Rs 1,499 yearly plan of Vodafone Idea, but the data benefit is on the higher side. The Rs 1,499 Vi annual plan comes with 24GB data, while the Rs 1,197 plan ships with 270GB data which is ten times the data benefit offered by the affordable annual plan from Vodafone Idea.

And on of that, the Rs 1,197 Prepaid Recharge also falls under the list of prepaid plans with ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ facility. The leftover daily data benefit from Monday to Friday will be carry forwarded to Saturday and Sunday allowing customers to binge-watch TV shows during the weekends. The plan also offers free access to Vi Movies & TV. It is one of the best-prepaid plans offered by Vi right now.

The Vi Rs 1,197 is available for recharge via the company’s website and mobile app.