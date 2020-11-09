Vodafone Idea Postpaid Data Packs Start at Rs 100 and Offer Up to 50GB

Even since the announcement of new brand identity, Vi aka Vodafone Idea has been making some significant changes. We have seen Vi launching some unique offers to prepaid users in recent times. And it also has some affordable and noteworthy postpaid plans under its arsenal. Vi postpaid plans already ship with a decent amount of data benefit every month, but for those who consume more than the allotted limit, the telco has a couple of ‘Data Packs.’ These offerings from Vi are very identical to those of Bharti Airtel, but the data benefit offered by Vi is slightly on the higher side. The two data packs for Vi postpaid users are Rs 100 and Rs 200, and they offer up to 50GB data benefit.

Vi Postpaid Data Packs: What They Offer to Users?

The first data pack for all the Vi postpaid users is priced at Rs 100. It offers a user 20GB of data benefit on top of the existing postpaid plan’s data benefit. The second postpaid data pack is priced at Rs 200 and it offers a user 50GB of data benefit. In contrast, Airtel’ similarly priced data packs for postpaid users offer 15GB and 35GB data benefit respectively.

Vi says the data packs can be activated and deactivated by calling up the call centre. We are unable to verify the activation process via the mobile app of Vi. The data packs are priced on the decent side by Vi. Reliance Jio is not offering any such data packs with its JioPostpaid Plus plans. If a JioPostpaid Plus plan user consumes the allotted monthly data, then the company will start charging at Rs 10 per GB. The same applies to Vi users as well as the company will start charging Rs 20 per GB after the free data consumption.

Vi REDX Rs 699 Postpaid Plan Offers Unlimited Data Benefit

As mentioned at the beginning, Vi has some very decent postpaid plans and one of them is priced at Rs 699. Also known as the Vi Entertainment Plus postpaid plan, it comes with unlimited data benefit (capped at 150GB data similar to Vi REDX postpaid plan). It also provides a user free voice calling to any network within India, 100 SMSes per day, Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999, Vi Movies and TV Subscription, up to Rs 200 off on food orders on Zomato and Rs 125 MPL Cash.

It is a very good plan for individual users. Sadly, the next plan after the Rs 649 postpaid plan from Vodafone Idea is the REDX plan that’s priced at Rs 1,099. On a good note, the company is providing Rs 399 postpaid plan as well to existing users.