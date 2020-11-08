Vi Users Can Add Members to their Family Postpaid Plan, Here is How

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telco of the country offers users family postpaid plans. The telco offers a total of 3 different family plans to the users. These plans are of Rs 598 (offers 2 connections), Rs 749 (offers 3 connections), and Rs 999 (offers 5 connections). What some users don’t understand after getting a family postpaid plan is how to add their family or friends to it. So today we are going to list out the steps you can follow to add members to your Vi postpaid connection.

How to Add Members in Vi Family Postpaid Plan?

To start with, open the website of Vi and visit the ‘Postpaid Connection’ page. Then enter your name, phone number, location, and connection preference. Connection preference here means whether you want to port to a new Vi number or upgrade from a prepaid to postpaid connection. After filling the following details, click on the ‘next step’ button.

Then you will get to choose from the three family postpaid plans mentioned above. When you select one, click on the ‘Buy Plan’ button. Post that, choose a primary number for the connection and repeat the same steps for the other members that you are seeking to add. Then enter the address where you want the SIM card to be delivered and also add a date for the delivery to take place.

You will have to enter the personal details of the family members as well. For purchasing the connection, you will have to make an online payment through debit card/credit card, online banking, or any other form of online payment accepted by the telco. Once the payment is successful, the SIM card will be delivered to your address on the date you have specified.

Advantage of Getting a Vi Family Postpaid Plan

The first and undeniable advantage of getting a Vi family postpaid plan is that you won’t have to pay separate bills for your family since every bill is combined into one. All of the family postpaid plans from Vi come with over-the-top (OTT) benefits, namely Vi Movies & TV, Amazon Prime, ZEE5, and Mobile Shield insurance worth Rs 5,497. Adding to this, all the family postpaid plans from Vi come with data rollover facility. So your leftover data won’t go to waste.