Broadband Internet Upload Speed Can be Increased for Streaming, Here is how

One thing that a lot of users have been doing over the last few months is streaming. For streaming, a good upload speed is required. People often confuse between the download speed and upload speed. A higher download speed doesn’t mean you will get a good streaming experience. For a good streaming experience, you need a high upload speed. Broadband internet can help you in accessing high upload speeds. There are actually many ways in which you can increase the upload speed for your broadband internet. Keep reading ahead to find out how.

How Can You Increase the Broadband Internet Upload Speed for Better Streaming?

First of all, you should pay attention to the kind of broadband internet plan you have purchased. There are two types of broadband plans, one provides you synchronised download and upload speed, and the other provides you desynchronised download and upload speed. In case you have the former kind of plan, chances are you will get a higher download speed but a lower upload speed. So the next time you go for a broadband internet plan, go for one which not only has a high download speed, but also a high upload speed.

The second thing that you should look at is if your router is apt for providing high upload speeds for streaming. You should ensure that the router you have supports the latest Wi-Fi standards and provides low latency internet connection. Sometimes even after getting a good internet router and high upload speed plan, users don’t get a good experience when streaming. This is because the default standard protocols set in the router are such which share the network speed when other devices are connected to it. So remove any extra device from the network of your Wi-Fi to get a good streaming experience.

Adding to this, ensure that the firmware of your internet router is updated. In case you are using an old router, you won’t get automatic firmware updates. Thus it would be an ideal option to get the latest generation router which gets automatic firmware updates regularly.

Another thing you should pay attention to is if there is any malware present in the system or software. To check for malware, you can use a trusted anti-virus system. It would clear the system of such malware which was slowing down your network and thus would fix the streaming issues.

Also, some apps tend to update automatically in the background. That is why it is a good idea to check if there are no apps being updated in the background. Also, check if some other device is downloading or installing a big file. If that is the case, stop all the installations and downloads. It should also have an impact on the kind of streaming experience that you get.