Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) recently announced a discount on its prepaid plans for customers exclusively in grace period 2. It is a special discount of 25% applicable on two prepaid plans of the telco – special tariff voucher (STV) 187 and plan voucher Rs 1,499. The state-run telco has announced this offer to reduce the percentage of its inactive user base. This is a golden time for the prepaid users with expired validity on their plans to get a new plan with a 25% discount—more details on the story ahead.

BSNL Offering STV 187 and Plan Voucher Rs 1,499 for 25% Discount

BSNL is giving the STV 187 and plan voucher 1,499 for a 25% discount to the prepaid users in grace period 2. So the effective price of the prepaid plans after discount will be, Rs 139 for the Rs 187 STV and Rs 1,119 for the Rs 1,499 plan voucher.

There are terms and conditions associated with the offer as well. Any of the value-added services (VAS) won’t be extended with these two discounted vouchers. Incoming SMS facility will be provided to the prepaid users in grace period 2 and beyond grace period 2 under this promotional offer. Once the offer ends though, the SMS facility will be stopped again. Adding to this, the users in grace period 2 will be provided with two SMS daily from the telco.

The STV 187 offers users unlimited voice calling with 2GB fair usage policy (FUP) data every day. Once the FUP data is exhausted, users can continue browsing at 80 Kbps speeds for the rest of the day. Along with this, users also get 100 SMS/day. The validity of the STV 187 is 28 days.

The Plan Voucher 1,499 ships with unlimited voice calling as well as 24GB free data and 100 SMS/day. The validity of this plan is normally 365 days, but the telco had earlier announced that users purchasing this plan within 90 days of its release would get an additional validity of 30 days. So the total validity of the plan voucher 1,499 would become 395 days.