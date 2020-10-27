Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea and BSNL Best Data Add-On Packs You Can Choose From



Apart from prepaid packs with voice calling benefit, there are also packs which solely come with the benefit of data. These packs are suitable for those people who already have voice calling benefit available but have exhausted their fair-usage-policy (FUP) data. BSNL, Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and Jio all provide data add-on packs to the users. Today we are going to list all the best data add-on packs you can choose from either of these telcos in case you have exhausted your FUP data. Keep reading ahead to find out more about this.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio offers a variety of data add-on packs. There are packs which can help a user work from home and then there are plans which are solely for short-term use. Starting with a work from home data add-on pack, you can get a pack priced at Rs 251. It ships with 50GB FUP data and comes with a standalone validity of 30 days. There are also four Disney+ Hotstar packs available. They are priced at Rs 612, Rs 1,004, Rs 1,206, and Rs 1,208. Users can also opt for the Rs 499 cricket pack which comes with a standalone validity of 56 days and offers 84GB (1.5GB daily) of data along with Disney+ Hotstar benefit.

There are also four cheap packs priced at Rs 11 (offers 800MB data), Rs 21 (offers 2GB data), Rs 51 (offers 6GB data), and Rs 101 (offers 12GB data).

Bharti Airtel

With Airtel, users only get to choose from two data add-on packs. They cost Rs 401 and Rs 48 each. The Rs 48 voucher comes with 3GB FUP data and a validity of 28 days. The Rs 401 voucher comes with 30GB data and a validity of 28 days. However, the Rs 401 voucher comes with an OTT benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP for 28 days as well.

Vodafone Idea (Vi)

Vi also offers a variety of data add-on packs like Reliance Jio. There is the Rs 351 voucher which offers 100GB data with a validity of 56 days. There is also the added benefit of ‘Vi Movies & TV’. Users which want a fairly lesser amount of data can go for the Rs 251 data add-on pack which offers 50GB data and it comes with a validity of 28 days. This pack also comes with an added benefit of ‘Vi Movies & TV’. The Rs 98 pack is under the double-data offer which is now offering 12GB data instead of 6GB with a validity of 28 days.

BSNL

With BSNL, users can choose between data add-on packs which range from Rs 16 to Rs 1,098. With the Rs 16 voucher, which is also the cheapest one, it offers users 2GB data with a validity of 1 day. There is a work from home voucher which is named ‘Data_WHF_151’ which ships with 40GB data and has a validity of 30 days. Then there is another one named ‘DATASTV_197’ which offers users 2GB daily data and an option for changing the caller tune unlimited times. It has a validity of 54 days. Then there is ‘DATA_1098’, which comes with a validity of 84 days and offers users unlimited data in addition to unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day.