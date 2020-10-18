Different Types of Wi-Fi Mesh Routers You Can Install at Home

There are different types of mesh routers available that users can install to improve WiFi coverage in a home or office

By October 18th, 2020 AT 3:00 PM
  • Broadband
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    different-types-wifi-mesh-routers-install-home

    Wi-Fi mesh routers have become very essential for people who are working from their homes. Even after purchasing a high-speed broadband connection, the users face issues such as network drops and irregular speeds throughout their home. The reason behind such issues is the coverage of their Wi-Fi router. Due to a number of factors such as walls and the kind of distance the user is from their Wi-Fi router, network problems arise. One of the best ways to ensure that Wi-Fi coverage is excellent throughout the home is to use mesh routers. The mesh routers allow a user to spread the network coverage of Wi-Fi in the whole house with the help of nodes. There are different types of Wi-Fi mesh routers available in the market. Mentioned below are types of mesh routers you can choose from.

    Shared Wireless Mesh Router

    This is the most affordable kind of mesh router that is available in the market. It is a first-generation mesh device that uses the total bandwidth and distributes it across the nodes present in a home or office. The internet experience for the user will reduce quite substantially in case there are multiple devices connected to the Wi-Fi network since it shares the bandwidth across different nodes, it might not be suitable for people who have big families and all of whom rely on a single Wi-Fi network.

    Dedicated Wireless Mesh Router

    The dedicated wireless mesh router is better than the shared wireless mesh router in terms of providing high speed to the users. The radio channels under this kind of mesh device solely communicate between the nodes which handle the backhaul traffic. Backhaul traffic here means the nodes communicating back with the router instead of communicating with your connected devices such as a laptop or mobile.

    Powerline Mesh Router

    This is the most powerful kind of mesh router mentioned in the list. With the powerline mesh device, the users can get higher speed internet experience along with low latency gaming. The powerline mesh router utilises the existing power cabling in the user’s house for sending and receiving the inter-node and backhaul data.

    Basically, a powerline mesh device adds a new route for the data to go through. This further results in easing the Wi-Fi capacity enabling the network to carry extra traffic. Under this type of connection, a node is plugged on the wall which is next to your router. Since it can provide a low latency internet experience to the users, it is very useful when it comes to handling backhaul traffic.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Different Types of Wi-Fi Mesh Routers You Can Install at Home

    Wi-Fi mesh routers have become very essential for people who are working from their homes. Even after purchasing a high-speed...

    module-4-img

    iPhone 12 Mini Vs iPhone SE 2: Did Apple Really Bring New Changes?

    Apple has launched a ‘Mini’ model of the iPhone for the first time. The iPhone 12 Mini is the cheapest...

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio’s 5G Won’t Be Commercially Viable Believes Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi)

    Earlier this year, India’s leading telecom operator Reliance Jio announced on its 43rd Annual General Meet (AGM) that it will...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    DoT Pushes for More 5G Spectrum, Asks DoS and Defence Ministry to Vacate Airwaves

    module-4-img

    OnePlus 8 Gets Price Cut After the Launch of OnePlus 8T

    module-4-img

    BSNL Removes Multiple STVs And Offering Full Usage Value on Rs 110 Voucher

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Users Can Avail Up to Rs 40 Off on Prepaid Recharges via Amazon Pay