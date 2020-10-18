iPhone 12 Mini Vs iPhone SE 2: Did Apple Really Bring New Changes?

Apple has launched a ‘Mini’ model of the iPhone for the first time. The iPhone 12 Mini is the cheapest device in the new lineup of iPhones introduced on October 13, 2020. Apart from iPhone 12 Mini, the company launched iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max as well. The iPhone 12 Mini goes after its name and is not only the cheapest model in the lineup of new iPhones but also the smallest in size. Apple also launched the iPhone SE 2 earlier this year. So for people who want a small size device, they will be wondering about which one they should choose between the two. Here is our take on iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone SE 2.

iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone SE 2: Display

iPhone 12 Mini has a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. The iPhone 12 SE 2 has a relatively smaller 4.7-inch Retina HD display. The iPhone 12 Mini supports HDR while iPhone SE 2 misses out on this feature. Both the smartphones have lots of similarities in the display department with typical Apple features like ‘True Tone display’, ‘Haptic Touch’ are common on both the devices. However, the iPhone 12 Mini has a better display than the iPhone SE 2. Adding to this, the iPhone 12 Mini comes with a Ceramic Shield on top of the screen which improves the drop performance of the device by 4 times. There is no Ceramic Shield on top of the iPhone SE 2.

iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone SE 2: Camera

In the camera department, the iPhone 12 Mini is a clear winner against the iPhone SE 2. There are dual 12MP sensors including an ultra-wide-angle and a wide-angle sensor on the rear of the iPhone 12 Mini. The iPhone SE 2 on the other hand has a single 12MP wide-angle sensor. The iPhone 12 Mini gets the support of ‘Night Mode’ and ‘Deep Fusion’ for better photography. Further, the iPhone 12 Mini comes with ‘Smart HDR 3 for Photos’.

For video recording, both the devices support 4K shooting at 24,30 and 60fps. There is also support for video recording at 1080p at 30 and 60fps. The iPhone 12 Mini comes with the additional support for Dolby Vision HDR recording at 30fps which the iPhone SE 2 doesn’t.

Talking about the front camera, the iPhone 12 Mini comes with a 12MP sensor can record at 4K, 1080p and 720p as well. The iPhone 12 Mini also gets the support of ‘Smart HDR 3 for Photos’. Coming to the iPhone SE 2, it houses a 7MP sensor at the front. It can record at 1080p and 720p so there is no support for 4K. Even the front sensor of the iPhone 12 Mini can support Dolby Vision HDR video recording at 30fps which the iPhone SE 2 can’t.

iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone SE 2: Performance and Battery

iPhone 12 Mini is powered by Apple’s in-house silicon chipset, A14 Bionic. It is the latest chipset from Apple which powers all the iPhone 12 series devices. The iPhone SE 2 is powered by the previous generation A13 Bionic. In terms of battery life, the company highlights that the iPhone 12 Mini can deliver up to 15 hours video playback while the iPhone SE 2 is rated for video playback of up to 13 hours. For charging, the iPhone 12 Mini comes with the support of MagSafe which is a new wireless charging technology devised by Apple limited to the new lineup of iPhones only.

Both the devices get the support for the 20W adapter for charging. One thing to note is that the iPhone 12 Mini charger is sold separately. The iPhone 12 Mini comes with an IP68 rating whereas the iPhone SE 2 comes with an IP67 rating. One of the biggest things that the iPhone 12 has over the iPhone SE 2 is the support of 5G connectivity.

iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone SE 2: Price and Verdict

The iPhone 12 Mini has been introduced for a price of Rs 69,900 for its 64GB variant whereas the iPhone SE 2 sells at a much lower cost of Rs 39,900 for its 64GB variant. Both the devices are also available in 128GB and 256GB variants.

Talking about which one is better, there is no doubt that iPhone 12 Mini is way better than the iPhone SE 2. The iPhone 12 Mini gets several additional features over the iPhone SE 2 including support for 5G. Be it in size or performance, iPhone 12 Mini takes the lead against the iPhone SE 2. That said, there is a huge difference in the price of the two models in India. However, the features added on the iPhone 12 mini justifies its price tag and makes the device a safer bet if one is considering the device for long term use.