Apple iPhone 12 Series Launched With 5G Support, Prices Start at Rs 69,900

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple introduced the new iPhone 12 series as the new era for iPhones. The all-new iPhone 12 series comes with support for 5G connectivity. The iPhone 12 series includes – iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. In the US, Apple has partnered with Verizon and all the devices in the iPhone 12 series will be able to access the 5G Ultra Wideband. Powering the iPhone 12 series is the all-new silicon chipset, A14 Bionic. Let’s take a look at all the iPhone 12 series devices individually.

iPhone 12

First of all, iPhone 12 comes with support for 5G as such every other iPhone in the lineup launched today. It will be available in five fresh colours — red, green, white, black, and blue. The iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a Ceramic Shield on top which offers four times better drop performance. The A14 Bionic chipset powering the smartphone is much powerful than the iPhone 11’s A13 Bionic. The A14 Bionic can render graphics 60% faster than the previous generation’s chipset on iPhone 11. It is also bound to improve the gaming performance ‘incredibly’ for the users.

There is a dual-camera setup in the rear. Both the ultra-wide-angle and wide-angle sensor are 12MP shooter. Apple has improved the camera to help the user click better low-light images. Now the Night Mode is supported by both the rear and front cameras.

Apple has made charging more efficient for the iPhone 12 series with the introduction of MagSafe. It is a new wireless charging technology built only to work for iPhone 12 series and future iPhone models.

iPhone 12 Mini

The iPhone 12 Mini comes with exactly the same features as of iPhone 12. The only difference is on the size of the display. The iPhone 12 Mini comes with a relatively smaller display of 5.4-inches. It gets the same Super Retina XDR display with a Ceramic Shield on top. It is also powered by the A14 Bionic. Apple has referred to iPhone 12 Mini as the ‘smallest 5G phone in the world’.

iPhone 12 Pro

Apple has introduced the iPhone 12 Pro in four different colours – graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue. The iPhone 12 Pro comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display protected by the same Ceramic Shield used in the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini. It is also powered by the A14 Bionic. There is MagSafe charging available in the iPhone 12 Pro as well.

It has a triple-camera setup in the rear with all the cameras sporting a 12MP lens. There is an ultra-wide-angle lens, wide-angle lens, and a telephoto lens. It comes with a deep fusion camera feature which is said to improve the camera performance significantly. The iPhone 12 Pro can support Dolby Vision HDR recording and HDR Pro recording as well.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

It is the biggest iPhone in the iPhone 12 series. It comes with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display protected by the Ceramic Shield as well. Powering the smartphone is Apple’s flagship A14 Bionic. It features the most powerful cameras that any of the iPhones have ever sported. The company said that the iPhone 12 Pro Max is packed with enhancements to the camera system. The iPhone 12 Pro Max also supports MagSafe charging, the new wireless charging technology of iPhones for Apple.

One notable feature that Apple has introduced with the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the support for 10-bit HDR recording. Further, the iPhone 12 Pro Max also supports Dolby Vision HDR recording. Both the iPhone 12 Pro models get the support for editing the pictures taken in the Photos app itself.

iPhone 12 Series Price

Starting with the cheapest smartphone in the iPhone 12 lineup, the iPhone 12 Mini’s starting price is Rs 69,900 in India. Coming to the iPhone 12, its starting price is set at Rs 79,900. The iPhone 12 Pro’s starting price is Rs 1,19,900 and the starting price of iPhone 12 Pro Max is Rs 1,29,900.

The iPhone 12 models will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB internal storage variants while the iPhone 12 Pro models will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB internal storage variants. The iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro will be available in India from October 30, 2020 while the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available from November 13, 2020