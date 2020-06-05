Apple New iPad Pro Models Might Feature A14X Chip and Mini-LED Display

Apple recently launched its iPad Pro line with various new features and specifications. One of the major changes under the veil which company did was introducing a faster A12Z Bionic Processor. Now, Apple is planning to launch its 5G ready iPad Pro models in the first half of 2021. As per a tipster who is named L0vetodream stated in its Twitter account that iPad Pro models would launch in the global market in the first or second quarter of 2021. The next-generation iPad Pro models will have high-end specifications which will offer an amazing experience to users.

New iPad Pro Model Might Come up With A14X Chip

Leaker L0vetodream states that Apple will release the new iPad Pro models with the superfast A14X chip. Apart from this, another major feature which users might get to see in the new iPad Pro models is the mini-LED display. The major benefits which the users will witness in the mini-LED display will be enhanced brightness and wider colour gamut as compared to a traditional OLED display. Another most exciting feature which users can expect is the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G modem. The Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G will offer both 6GHz and mmWave 5G connectivity.

Delay in iPad Pro Launch is Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Apple Watching analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a report with ChinaTimes stated that delay in the launch of new iPad Pro models is due to uncertainty which has been caused by Coronavirus outbreak. Since the spread of Covid-19 is increasing, production units have taken a hit due to various factors. However, Apple is slowly getting back in the market. Kuo earlier this year also stated that Apple would launch iPad models with mini-LED displays. As of launch, no particular date or quarter is revealed by the company for the launch of new iPad Pro models. However, users who are planning to buy new iPad Pro must expect that the new offering by Apple will offer the best in class feature and specifications.