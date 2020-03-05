Apple Planning Six New Mini-LED Display Products Including a New 14-inch MacBook Pro

Highlights Apple plans to upgrade the 13-inch MacBook Pro to 14.1-inch Mini LED MacBook Pro

Other Mini LED products include 16-inch MacBook Pro and 27-inch iMac Pro

Apple will also use Mini LED display tech on 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 10.2-inch iPad and 7.9-inch iPad Mini

Apple is working on six new products featuring Mini-LED displays including a new 14.1-inch MacBook Pro as per a market research note from famed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo claimed that Apple is developing six new products, that are slated to release in 2020 and 2021 and their production is on track despite the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. These include a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, a 27-inch iMac Pro, a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro, a 16-inch MacBook Pro, a 10.2-inch iPad and lastly a 7.9-inch iPad Mini.

Apple Plans to Launch New 14.1-inch MacBook Pro

The new 14.1-inch MacBook Pro is particularly notable as it will replace the present 13-inch model, just as Apple replaced last year’s 15-inch MacBook Pro with a newer 16-inch model. Another interesting launch is iMac Pro, especially since it would be the first refresh of the product that was launched in 2017.

Previously, Kuo had reported Apple’s intentions to rollout just two Mini LED display products. He claimed in December 2019 that Apple intended to release an updated iPad Pro in the third quarter of 2020 and a 16-inch MacBook Pro with Mini LED screen in the fourth quarter of 2020.

In the latest note, Kuo revised his predictions to include six products though he hasn’t specified the release dates of all the products. He added that the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro and iMac Pro would debut in the fourth quarter of 2020, while the new iPad Mini will launch sometime in 2020.

Apple Shifting to Mini LED Display Technology in 2020

Kuo claimed that Apple is switching to new Mini LED display technology in 2020 as it offers many benefits over the older OLED panels. The Mini LED, apparently, doesn’t cause OLED screen burn-in issues. Also, these panels bring cost benefits and offer localised pixel dimming and a wide colour gamut reproduction.

Interestingly, another leakster named CoinX on Twitter said Apple is planning new Mac Mini and iMac updates soon. Though details remain unknown, it is expected that the electronics giant will update the non-Pro models of iMac. He also said that new iPad Pad Pro models with updated camera hardware are coming too. Previous reports claimed new iPad Pro models with triple-lens camera design and new ToF 3D sensor are expected to be released sometime in spring 2020.