Realme 6 With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC and 4300mAh Battery Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Highlights The Realme 6 sports 90Hz screen and offers 90.5% screen-to-body ratio

Realme 6 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset

The phone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage

Realme 6 just went official in the Indian market. The Realme 6 is not a successor to the Realme 5, instead, it replaces the Realme 5 Pro according to the company. On the other hand, the Realme 6 Pro will come as a successor to the Realme X. The Oppo spin-off already made it clear that the Realme 6 will be priced on the higher side. Key features of the Realme 6 include 90Hz refresh rate display, MediaTek Helio G90T which we found on the Redmi Note 8 Pro and a 4300mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge support. The company also roped in Bollywood star Salman Khan as its brand ambassador. The Realme 6 also sports 64MP quad-camera setup with the primary sensor being the Samsung ISOCELL GW1. The prices of the Realme 6 start at Rs 12,999 in the Indian market.

Realme 6: Specifications and Features

Starting with the design, the Realme 6 will be available in two colour options- Comet White and Comet Blue. On the front, the handset has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with punch-hole and 90.5% screen-to-body ratio. And yes, Realme has added 90Hz refresh rate on a smartphone priced under Rs 15,000. The fingerprint scanner is placed on the right side just like what we saw last month with the Poco X2.

Under the hood, the Realme 6 has the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Notably, we first saw the Helio G90T on the Redmi Note 8 Pro and it impressed everyone with the performance. The phone comes in three variants- 8GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB and 4GB+64GB.

Cameras on the Realme 6 include a 64MP primary Samsung ISOCELL GW1 shooter, paired with 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP portrait lens and 2MP macro lens. The single punch-hole on the front houses a 16MP selfie shooter.

The Realme 6 has a 4300mAh battery along with 30W Flash Charge support. Realme says the handset charges from 0% to 100% in just 60 minutes. Connectivity options on the Realme 6 include Dual 4G, VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0 and a USB Type-C port.

Realme 6: Pricing and Availability in India

As mentioned above, the Realme 6 comes as a successor to the Realme 5 Pro in the Indian market which started at Rs 13,999. The price for the 8GB+128GB variant is Rs 15,999, 6GB+128GB will cost Rs 14,999 and the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage costs Rs 12,999. It is the cheapest phone in the country with a 90Hz refresh rate. The first sale of the Realme 6 will be on March 11 on Flipkart and Realme.com.