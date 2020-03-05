OnePlus Plans to Open 5G Labs in India

Highlights OnePlus has hired 80 engineers from IIT’s

Oppo is also planning to set up 5G labs in India

OnePlus crossed 2 million shipments in 2019

OnePlus is planning to open up a fifth-generation or 5G technology lab in India, which will be part of their rapid expansion plan. The Chinese premium smartphone creator is planning to open up 5G labs after doubling its R&D employees base to 600 in the current year. Also, the company has rolled out its doorstep services in India which will allow easy services to their customers without any hassle. As per a conversation between ET Telecom and Vikas Agrawal who is general manager of OnePlus India “The current team of facility operating is comparatively lower with 300 engineers. However, the company is planning to double up the facility and employees along with resources as they are in the expansion phase, which would increase the operations in 5G labs.

OnePlus Aims to Increase its R&D Employee Base to 1000

Currently, the Chinese premium smartphone creator is working on the goal of tripling their R&D employee base to 100 in the span of two years. Agrawal noted that the company’s Hyderabad Research and development are already helping 5G smartphones which are made in India for export in North America. He further added that OnePlus had hired 80 engineers from IIT sector who will join the company in the next quarter. Also, OnePlus is planning to make 4G and 5G smartphones in India for export in European Markets. Similar to OnePlus, Oppo is also planning to launch their 5G labs in Hyderabad, which would facilitate their 5G related initiatives.

OnePlus Ruled the Smartphone Market in 2019

OnePlus dominated the smartphone market in 2019, as it was one of the most demanding and lovable smartphones by customers. As per the reports, their shipments increased by 28 % year-on-year and almost captured India’s one third premium segment market. Also, OnePlus was the only company which crossed two million shipments in a single year. OnePlus earlier tested their Doorstep services for six months in Metropolitan cities, and the company is also well-stocked in terms of consumer supply for the local manufacturing. For now, the company is offering both hardware and software services for free. However, the company may charge a nominal fee in future.