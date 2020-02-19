OxygenOS 10.3.1 Update for OnePlus 7T Rolls Out in India With Jio VoWi-Fi Support

Highlights The OnePlus 7T is finally getting OxygenOS 10.3.1 update in India

After rolling out the OxygenOS 10.3.1 update to OnePlus 7 series and the OnePlus 7T Pro, the Chinese smartphone maker is rolling out the same update to its current flagship killer- the OnePlus 7T. OnePlus is adding support for Jio Wi-Fi Calling or Jio VoWi-Fi with this update to the OnePlus 7T, alongside upgrading the security patches to January 2020 directly from November 2019. It is a good thing to see the OnePlus 7T finally getting a security update after nearly three months. After the launch of OnePlus 7T in September, the company rolled out quick software updates and the last one was delivered back in November 2019 which brought the same month’ security patches. Besides the January security patches and Jio VoWi-Fi support, the company has fixed some bugs and also improved the overall system stability.

OnePlus 7T Finally Gets Jio Wi-Fi Calling Support

Telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio launched their Wi-Fi Calling feature in India last month. While Airtel Wi-Fi Calling is being supported by more than 100 smartphones, Jio says its Wi-Fi Calling is available on more than 250 smartphones. However, Jio Wi-Fi Calling support was absent on OnePlus smartphones. Last week, the support was added to three OnePlus devices- the OnePlus 7T Pro, the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7. And today, Jio Wi-Fi Calling support has been added to OnePlus 7T as well with the OxygenOS 10.3.1 update. The update is rolling out in India with 10.3.1 version number, but globally, the OxygenOS version number is 10.0.8.

OnePlus optimised the RAM management and also improved the black/blank screen issues with some apps. As noted, the OxygenOS 10.3.1 update for OnePlus 7T in India brings January 2020 security patches, alongside improved system stability and general bug fixes. OnePlus also added location, calendar and auto-tracking features to Work-Life Balance in India.

Similar to other OxygenOS updates, the 10.3.1 for OnePlus 7T is also rolling out on an incremental basis and it may reach your device in the next few days.

OnePlus 7T Price in India Permanently Slashed to Rs 34,999

Within just a few months of launch, the price of the OnePlus 7T has been slashed by Rs 3,000 to Rs 34,999 in India to compete with the competition in a better way. The launch prices of the OnePlus 7T were Rs 37,999 and Rs 39,999, however, it is now retailing for Rs 34,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively.

Even in 2020, the OnePlus 7T is a pretty decent phone as it packs Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 8GB of RAM, 90Hz Fluid AMOLED screen, Warp Charge 30T and capable triple rear cameras. But do make a note that rumours are pointing out an early launch for the OnePlus 8 series in India, so we suggest you wait for another 45 days.