OxygenOS 10.3.1 Update for OnePlus 7T Rolls Out in India With Jio VoWi-Fi Support

Similar to other OxygenOS updates, the 10.3.1 for OnePlus 7T is also rolling out on an incremental basis and it may reach your device in the next few days

By February 19th, 2020 AT 6:09 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 2 Comments
    Highlights
    • The OnePlus 7T is finally getting OxygenOS 10.3.1 update in India
    • The update adds January 2020 security patches and much-awaited Jio VoWi-Fi support
    • As always, OnePlus is rolling out the latest OxygenOS 10.3.1 update in batches

    After rolling out the OxygenOS 10.3.1 update to OnePlus 7 series and the OnePlus 7T Pro, the Chinese smartphone maker is rolling out the same update to its current flagship killer- the OnePlus 7T. OnePlus is adding support for Jio Wi-Fi Calling or Jio VoWi-Fi with this update to the OnePlus 7T, alongside upgrading the security patches to January 2020 directly from November 2019. It is a good thing to see the OnePlus 7T finally getting a security update after nearly three months. After the launch of OnePlus 7T in September, the company rolled out quick software updates and the last one was delivered back in November 2019 which brought the same month’ security patches. Besides the January security patches and Jio VoWi-Fi support, the company has fixed some bugs and also improved the overall system stability.

    oneplus-7t-jio-vowifi-support-india

    OnePlus 7T Finally Gets Jio Wi-Fi Calling Support

    Telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio launched their Wi-Fi Calling feature in India last month. While Airtel Wi-Fi Calling is being supported by more than 100 smartphones, Jio says its Wi-Fi Calling is available on more than 250 smartphones. However, Jio Wi-Fi Calling support was absent on OnePlus smartphones. Last week, the support was added to three OnePlus devices- the OnePlus 7T Pro, the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7. And today, Jio Wi-Fi Calling support has been added to OnePlus 7T as well with the OxygenOS 10.3.1 update. The update is rolling out in India with 10.3.1 version number, but globally, the OxygenOS version number is 10.0.8.

    OnePlus optimised the RAM management and also improved the black/blank screen issues with some apps. As noted, the OxygenOS 10.3.1 update for OnePlus 7T in India brings January 2020 security patches, alongside improved system stability and general bug fixes. OnePlus also added location, calendar and auto-tracking features to Work-Life Balance in India.

    Similar to other OxygenOS updates, the 10.3.1 for OnePlus 7T is also rolling out on an incremental basis and it may reach your device in the next few days.

    OnePlus 7T Price in India Permanently Slashed to Rs 34,999

    Within just a few months of launch, the price of the OnePlus 7T has been slashed by Rs 3,000 to Rs 34,999 in India to compete with the competition in a better way. The launch prices of the OnePlus 7T were Rs 37,999 and Rs 39,999, however, it is now retailing for Rs 34,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively.

    Even in 2020, the OnePlus 7T is a pretty decent phone as it packs Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 8GB of RAM, 90Hz Fluid AMOLED screen, Warp Charge 30T and capable triple rear cameras. But do make a note that rumours are pointing out an early launch for the OnePlus 8 series in India, so we suggest you wait for another 45 days.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    Leave a Reply

    d5aqoëp
    d5aqoëp

    Still no support for VoWifi when in Airplane mode. Apple allows this. It can be enabled on OnePlus 7 devices by following some internet guides. But no hackery should be needed to enable such simple feature.

    Rahul
    Rahul

    Off Topic:
    Facing No sound issue while calling via Airtel VoWIFI
    Phone – POCO F1
    Wifi – Airtel Mobile Hotspot
    Speed – Excellent

    City
    Balasore
    Operator
    Airtel
    DTH
    Airtel
