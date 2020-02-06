Airtel and Jio Wi-Fi Calling Rolled Out to Multiple Nokia Smartphones

Highlights Nokia smartphones now offer Airtel and Jio Wi-Fi Calling in India

HMD Global rolled out the support today to nine smartphones

Both Airtel and Reliance Jio launched pan-India VoWi-Fi service last month

HMD Global today enabled VoWi-Fi feature on a plethora of Nokia smartphones in India. In December 2019, Airtel rolled out its Wi-Fi Calling service in select circles, which was followed by Reliance Jio in January 2020. Now, both Airtel and Reliance Jio are offering VoWi-Fi or Wi-Fi Calling service across all the 22 telecom circles, and it works on any broadband service provider. However, the list of supported handsets is very small. HMD Global today released the list of phones which support Airtel Wi-Fi Calling and Jio Wi-Fi Calling. Airtel Wi-Fi Calling is available on seven Nokia Android smartphones, whereas Jio Wi-Fi Calling can be used on nine Nokia devices starting today. The feature is already available and it seems like HMD Global rolled out a network update to these phones for enabling VoWi-Fi.

List of Nokia Smartphones Which Support Airtel and Jio Wi-Fi Calling

As noted, nine Nokia smartphones currently support Jio Wi-Fi Calling functionality and they are Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1.

Moving onto Airtel Wi-Fi Calling, HMD Global has rolled out the support to just seven smartphones and they are Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1.

The list will grow in the coming weeks as HMD Global has various entry-level phones like Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 2.3, Nokia 2.1, Nokia 2.2 and so on which are yet to get VoWi-Fi support. Airtel’s Wi-Fi Calling feature has been enabled on more than 120 smartphones as of this writing, whereas Jio says it has more than 200 compatible smartphones.

VoWi-Fi or Voice over Wi-Fi makes up for better indoor voice calling experience as the calls will be routed through your Wi-Fi network. Thankfully, both the operators are providing VoWi-Fi service on any broadband network. Earlier, Airtel Wi-Fi Calling was available only for Airtel Xstream Fibre users, but that has changed once Jio rolled out its Wi-Fi Calling feature.

How to Enable VoWi-Fi on Nokia Smartphones?

Since Nokia smartphones run stock Android, the process to enable VoWi-Fi is very simple. The first step is to head over to Phone’ Setting app and search for Wi-Fi Calling option. Alternatively, you can head over to Wi-Fi and Networks option to enable Wi-Fi Calling. Make sure to enable both VoLTE and Wi-Fi Calling options switched on. After enabling, connect to a Wi-Fi network to start making Wi-Fi calls anywhere in India.

Wi-Fi Calls made on Airtel and Jio networks will not incur any additional charges. When there’s no Wi-Fi network, your phone will automatically switch back to VoLTE.