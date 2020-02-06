Vodafone Idea Drops Idea Nirvana Brand, All Postpaid Plans Now Offered Under Vodafone RED

Highlights New customers will on-boarded directly to Vodafone RED plans while existing

New strategy to be rolled starting from Mumbai circle in a phased manner

Prepaid plans will be offered under both Idea and Vodafone names

Vodafone Idea on Thursday announced a move to consolidate all its postpaid customers under the Vodafone RED plans. The company in a statement said all its postpaid service and products will now be offered under the Vodafone RED branding. This move will initially start in Mumbai circle and will be rolled out all over India in the next few months. This means all new postpaid customers will be directly onboarded to Vodafone RED plans. Existing users of Idea Nirvana will be migrated to similarly priced Vodafone RED plans. The change is applicable to enterprise Idea postpaid customers as well, as per the official statement from the telecom operator.

Vodafone RED Postpaid Plans Will Be Available for Idea Customers as Well

The new Vodafone RED postpaid plans will be available to customers from all online and offline stores of both Vodafone and Idea. The pricing structure of the postpaid plans will remain the same according to the company. “We are taking the theme of one company, one network forward by consolidating our postpaid offerings under the Vodafone Red brand,” said Avneesh Khosla, MD Vodafone Idea.

“With comprehensive plans at multiple user-friendly price points, customers can look forward to best in class telecom and value benefits including Unlimited Local & STD Calls, Rich data, Free International Calls, Free Vodafone Play, Amazon Prime and Netflix and other exclusive benefits.”

The change, however, doesn’t affect the prepaid customers. The company highlighted that the existing prepaid plans would continue to be offered under both Idea and Vodafone brand names nationally across all circles.

In related news, Vodafone Idea very recently discontinued the Rs 649 postpaid plan which was being offered to both Vodafone and Idea customers. The plan under postpaid portfolio for both Idea and Vodafone customers offered 90GB high-speed data along with unlimited voice calls. It also offered an option to users to upgrade their existing iPhone models by paying the differential cost and as well covered accidental physical damage. The plan is unavailable as across websites of both Vodafone India and Idea Cellular.

Vodafone’s RED postpaid plans now start at Rs 399 and go all the way up to Rs 999 for individual users. Vodafone is also providing exclusive RED Family plans which ship with family add-on connections at no extra cost. So far, Vodafone is providing RED Family plans, but Idea did not launch them yet. With this new move, even Idea postpaid users will be able to subscribe Vodafone RED Family plans.