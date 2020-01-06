Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With Snapdragon 855 SoC and Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India Soon

Highlights The Galaxy S10 Lite in India to have Snapdragon 855 chipset

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be exclusive to Flipkart

Samsung did not reveal the exact launch date of the smartphone

Samsung is all set to bring the Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone to the Indian market. The most important thing is the handset will ship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset itself in India as well. Last week, Samsung launched the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphones with high-end hardware. And it has already confirmed the S10 Lite is reaching the Indian market very soon and it will be exclusive to Flipkart. After facing overheating issues with the Snapdragon 810 processor a few years ago, Samsung started launching its flagship smartphones with Exynos processors. After nearly four years, Samsung is bringing a flagship smartphone to India with Snapdragon’s high-end chipset. This move will attract a lot of users out there. Other specs of the Galaxy S10 Lite include triple rear cameras, 4500mAh battery, punch-hole display and up to 8GB of RAM.

Samsung Flagship Smartphone With Snapdragon SoC Launching in India

As mentioned above, Samsung did not launch a flagship smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset in India for more than four years now. The Galaxy S10 Lite will change that as the Flipkart teaser page confirms the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset. Notably, the Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite were launched with the same Snapdragon 855 SoC. Samsung did not confirm whether the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is coming to India or not.

Samsung started launching flagship phones in the country with Exynos processors ever since the heating issues of Snapdragon 810 chipset. Generally, Exynos processors always outperformed Snapdragon chipsets in the performance aspect, but they failed miserably in the battery life department.

Samsung flagship smartphone buyers have been asking for Snapdragon chipset devices, and finally, Samsung is bringing one to the Indian market.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has some decent specs on board. Starting with the display, the phone flaunts a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Underneath, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM. The Flipkart teaser page confirmed the Galaxy S10 Lite would indeed have 8GB of RAM underneath when it launches in India. Samsung may offer up to 128GB of internal storage to keep the pricing affordable.

As for the cameras, the Galaxy S10 Lite rocks a triple rear camera setup with a primary 48MP lens, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro sensor. Samsung is teasing the cameras on the Galaxy S10 Lite saying the device will offer ‘Pro-grade camera.’ Samsung also introduced a new stabilisation technology and it’s calling it as ‘Super Steady OIS.’ On the front, the Galaxy S10 Lite has a 32MP shooter.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy S10 Lite include Dual 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a USB Type-C port is located on the bottom. Notably, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite offers a 3.5mm headphone jack, whereas the S10 Lite lacks the same. Lastly, the Galaxy S10 Lite is backed by a 4500mAh battery and the South Korean company even added support for 45W fast charging.

The exact India launch date of the Galaxy S10 Lite is not yet revealed by the company, but it’s expected to happen before the upcoming festive season to boost the sales. Expected India pricing of the Galaxy S10 Lite is around Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000, but again, nothing is confirmed from Samsung.