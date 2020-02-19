BSNL Rs 318 Prepaid Pack Offers 2GB Daily Data for 84 Days

Highlights BSNL is providing 2GB daily data for 84 days with its Rs 318 pack

The plan also comes with 40 Kbps after FUP speeds

The availability of the plan is limited to very few circles at the moment

BSNL is the only telecom operator in India right now which is providing long-term data-only prepaid plans. While Jio’s data pack of Rs 251 offers 2GB daily data for 51 days, BSNL has a data pack of Rs 318 that ships with the same data benefit for a period of 84 days. The Rs 318 data pack is available only in few circles at the moment and they are Andhra Pradesh & Telangana and Karnataka. Besides the Rs 318 plan, BSNL also has other data-only plans like Rs 198 that offers a user 2GB data per day for 54 days, whereas the Rs 98 plan comes with the same amount of daily data for 24 days. Private telecom operators like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are providing data-only plans priced under Rs 100 only, and they are very limited on number as well.

BSNL Rs 318 Data Plan Offers 168GB Data for 84 Days

The top three telcos- Jio, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, raised tariffs for prepaid users in December 2019, but BSNL just reduced the validity of its popular plans in just Kerala circle only. Because BSNL lacks 4G services, the telco is not raising tariffs and aiming to lure new subscribers with attractive data and combo plans. The Rs 318 prepaid plan from BSNL is a data STV that comes with 2GB data per day for a period of 84 days. If a user exhausts the daily data limit, the telco caps the speeds to 40 Kbps which will be enough to send and receive WhatsApp text & media messages.

Aforesaid, BSNL is providing the Rs 318 data plan in only select circles at the moment. We were able to spot the plan’s availability in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana and Karnataka circles for now. Do let us know in the comments section below whether the plan is available in your circle or not.

Other BSNL Data STVs Start at Just Rs 7

BSNL has a wide range of data-only plans available on its platform. For example, the Rs 7 data pack from BSNL offers 1GB of data valid for one day. Some of the popular data packs from BSNL are Rs 98 plan that offers 2GB data per day and Eros Now subscription for 24 days, followed by the Rs 198 plan that ships with the same amount of data every day, but for 54 days.

The state-run telco is also providing a Rs 548 data pack which comes with a whopping 5GB data per day for a period of 90 days. Then there’s the newly launched Rs 998 Data STV that provides a user 2GB data per day for 240 days.

As for the combo plans, BSNL has a Rs 187 STV that comes with 28 days validity and 3GB data per day along with 250 minutes of voice calling.