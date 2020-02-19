Reliance Jio 4G Plans With At Least 2GB Daily Data Detailed

Highlights Reliance Jio is no longer providing 5GB daily data plan after the December 2019 tariff revision

The company has three 2GB daily data plans- Rs 249, Rs 444 and Rs 599

Jio's 3GB daily data plan costs Rs 349 per month

Reliance Jio has introduced the trend of offering prepaid plans with a daily data limit, which was quickly followed by other telcos like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, BSNL and MTNL. Right now, Jio is providing daily data plans with at least 1GB data per day benefit and it goes all the way up to 3GB daily data as well. Before the tariff revision in December 2019, Jio used to provide up to 5GB data per day with its Rs 799 prepaid recharge. However, the maximum daily data offered by the telco with any prepaid plan right now is 3GB. We have recently detailed the 1.5GB daily data plans from Reliance Jio, and today, we are listing out the company’s prepaid plans with at least 2GB daily data benefit.

Reliance Jio Rs 249 Prepaid Plan Offers 56GB Data Benefit

While Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are providing just 1.5GB data benefit with their Rs 249 plan, Reliance Jio is a notch ahead as the telco is shipping 2GB daily data benefit. The Rs 249 prepaid recharge from Reliance Jio comes with 2GB daily data benefit, 100 SMSes per day, unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls and 1,000 non-Jio minutes. All these benefits will be valid for 28 days, meaning a total of 56GB data will be provided.

Reliance Jio Rs 444 Prepaid Plan Offers 112GB Data Benefit

The next Jio prepaid plan with at least 2GB daily data benefit is the Rs 444 one. The plan offers 56 days validity, 2GB data per day, 100 SMSes per day, unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling and 2,000 non-Jio FUP minutes. Once the users finish the allotted non-Jio minutes, they will be able to make off-net calls at six paise per minute.

Reliance Jio Rs 599 Prepaid Plan Offers 168GB Data Benefit

Moving onto the last 2GB daily data prepaid plan being on offer right now, it comes with 84 days validity and 168GB 4G data benefit. Other benefits of the plan include 100 SMSes per day, unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls and 3,000 non-Jio FUP minutes which will also be valid for 84 days from the date of recharge.

Reliance Jio Rs 349 Prepaid Plan Offers 3GB Data per Day

As mentioned above, Jio has limited the overall number of tariff plans which are being provided to the users. The Rs 349 plan from Jio comes with 3GB data per day, unlimited Jio to Jio calling, 1,000 non-Jio FUP minutes and 100 text messages per day for a period of 28 days.

After the completion of non-Jio minutes, users can recharge the IUC Top-Ups to make off-net calls at six paise per minute. There’s no validity for the IUC Top-Ups though.