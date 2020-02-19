Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio Oppose Trai’s Decision to Publish User Specific Tariff Plans

In a bid to bring transparency, Trai ordered telecom operators to publish all the tariff plans, including the limited period offers and the plans which are available only to select customers

    The three private telecom operators- Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are against the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on publishing user-specific tariff plans. For the unaware, both Airtel and Vodafone Idea offer a lot of user-specific plans to keep them not leaving the network. All the three telcos expressed that the publication of offers which are available only for few users or the offers which were withdrawn will create a lot of confusion among the users. The confusion may also result in a large number of consumer complaints. The news is first reported by ET Telecom. It is good to see Reliance Jio stepping into this matter as it barely offers any user-specific tariff plans. But Jio is always known for launching limited period promotional offers.

    Telcos Go Against Trai in the Tariff Transparency Matter

    The Trai always urged telcos to maintain transparency in the sector. As part of the same, it ordered telecom operators to publish all the tariff plans, including the limited period offers and the plans which are available only to select customers. But telcos have now come together and expressed their concerns over this order from Trai. The current leading telecom operator, Reliance Jio, in a latter submitted to Trai said the publication of the offers could create confusion, which will ultimately lead to an increase in consumer complaints. Users ‘might like an unavailable plan, and complain to the Authority,’ added Reliance Jio.

    Bharti Airtel also said that the publication of all the plans, including the ones which are not on offer right now would make consumers unhappy. Vodafone Idea also supported Jio and Bharti Airtel saying the display of expired offers and inactive plans will ‘consume a lot of space, cost, and cause unnecessary confusion for consumers.’

    After the latest tariff revision, only Vodafone Idea is offering user-specific and circle-specific prepaid tariff plans. Another instance is Jio’s New Year 2020 offer as part of which the telco is offering the Rs 2,199 tariff plan at just Rs 2,020. At some point, Jio will discontinue this offer, but the existence of the offer on Trai’s portal will create a lot of confusion amongst users.

    Reliance Jio Used to Be Against Incumbent Telcos on This Matter

    A few years ago, Reliance Jio fought with Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea by supporting Trai’s views on publishing all the tariff plans and active offers in a public portal. However, the Mukesh Ambani-owned telco has now joined rival telcos and going against Trai. On the whole, telcos are on the right note in this regard and Trai might reply to this matter in the coming weeks.

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

