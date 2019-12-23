OnePlus 7T Starts Receiving November Security Patch and Other Features in Latest OxygenOS Update

Highlights The new update for OnePlus 7T brings the November Security Patch 2019

The OnePlus 7T boots Android 10 out of the box

The new update also brings camera improvements and other fixes

When it comes to software updates, OnePlus is one name which is highly revered in the smartphone industry. From the get-go, the Chinese OEM, OnePlus has been serious about pushing quick updates to its phone users, and for the most part, OnePlus has stuck to its goal and has provided some awesome software experience to the OnePlus phone users with its OxygenOS and the constant stream of updates. Now the latest phones from OnePlus in the market include the OnePlus 7 series of phones which includes the OnePlus 7, the OnePlus 7T and the others. Now, in a new rollout of its OxygenOS version 10.3.0, the OnePlus 7T users will be getting new features and access to other upgradations like camera improvements. Read ahead to find out what the OnePlus 7T users would be getting under this new update and how they can get access to it.

OxygenOS 10.3.0 Highlights

The OxygenOS 10.3.0 is the latest patch from the Chinese manufacturer OnePlus for the OnePlus 7T users, and it brings some changes to the devices along with the improvements which the users will appreciate. Among all the changes and the improvements that this new OxygenOS update brings is the Google Security Patch. With this new update, the OnePlus 7T gets the latest November Security Patch. There are also a handful of updates to the camera performance as well. Some of the bugs on the OnePlus 7T which were affecting the device performance and other glitches have been fixed by OnePlus as well. Not only this, but OnePlus has also said that the photo quality on the device would be slightly better with the new update.

Other Features of OnePlus 7T New Update

In terms of system improvements as well, OnePlus has said that there would be some noticeable changes. The new patch from OnePlus improves the launching speeds of some applications. The black and white screen which was happening on some of the applications has also been fixed by OnePlus and a better RAM management system has also been introduced along with this new update. System stability is also something that has been improved with the rollout of this new update, but again, the most important part of this rollout remains the Google November Security Patch for Android 10.

Just like every time it is the case with OnePlus system updates, it could be some time before the update reaches out to every OnePlus 7T users as it is being done in a phased manner. This latest OxygenOS 10.3.0 update comes in a 270MB package, and the users who install the update will have to reboot their device when they will be installing the update. In case you have not yet received the update, then you can go to Settings and check for updates by going to the “System Updates” section in the Settings.

OnePlus 7T Specifications

It is worth noting that apart from the OnePlus 7T Pro, which is the top of the line device from OnePlus, the OnePlus 7T is the device which lies between the former and the more affordable OnePlus 7, which is the standard variant of the phone. It is also interesting that OnePlus 7T is the first phone around the globe to be launched with Android 10 out-of-the-box. Some of the highlights of the OnePlus 7T is that it comes with 90Hz display and it packs the top of the line Snapdragon 855. The cost of the OnePlus 7T currently sits at Rs 33,499.