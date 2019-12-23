Oppo A91 and Oppo A8 Debut With MediaTek Helio SoC Prior to Oppo Reno 3 Pro Launch

Highlights The Oppo A8 comes with a triple rear camera setup

Both of these devices sport a MediaTek SoC

The devices will be available on December 26

The Chinese OEM manufacturer, Oppo is all set to launch the Reno 3 and the Reno 3 Pro phones in the coming days. These phones will debut on December 26. However, only days before the launch of these notable phones which will come with some very attractive specifications, Oppo has launched two more devices which debut in the mid-range price segment. Now, it is worth noting that the two phones which have been recently launched in China are currently limited to that territory only. But, there is a high chance that these phones might also make their way to India. There are some differences between the Oppo A91 and the Oppo A8 and these boil down to some pricing difference between the devices as well. The Oppo A91, generally speaking, is a much better phone, specifications wise, whereas, the Oppo A8 is the device which packs budget segment specifications. Here is a detailed look at both of these newly launched Oppo devices.

Oppo A91 Specifications

The OPPO A91 bears a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display rendering a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor on board this device and the screen-to-body-ratio of this phone measures 90.7%. The phone also has Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top of the display. One of the attractive features of the Oppo A91 which the users will appreciate is the DC Dimming. Under the hood, the device sports the Octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 chipset which pairs up with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and this storage is expandable via a microSD card. As for software, the phone boots ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie.

The Oppo A91 is also going to excel in the camera department most likely given its on-paper specifications. The device sports a quad-camera setup which consists of a 48MP primary sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera with 119-degree field of view, a dedicated macro camera, and a depth sensor. We are yet to know more information about the selfie camera on this device. Also, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 flash charge technology which has been claimed by Oppo to bring the phone from 0 to 60% in thirty minutes.

Oppo A8 Specifications

Oppo A8 is the other smartphone which the company has launched besides the Oppo A91, and this device sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1,600 pixels resolution and a screen-to-body ratio of 89%. Under the hood, the Oppo A8 runs the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC in tandem with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded to 256GB via a microSD card if required. As for the camera setup on this phone, the users will get a triple rear camera setup which will consist of 12MP primary camera, a 2MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera on this device is an 8MP one. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the battery on this device is a 4,230mAh one.

Oppo A8 and Oppo A91 Pricing

As for the pricing of both of these phones, the Oppo A91 is priced a little higher at RMB 1,999 (about Rs 20,300), and it has debuted in the Black, Red, and Blue colour options. On the other hand, the OPPO A8 is cheaper and bears a price tag of RMB 1,199 (about Rs 12,200), and this has debuted in Azure and Secret Night Black colour options. The phone will be available for purchase on December 26.