Top Prepaid Packs from Jio, Airtel with Disney+ Hotstar for Last Leg of Dream 11 IPL

By October 14th, 2020 AT 7:02 AM
    The top two wireless operators in India namely Jio and Airtel offer its users free Disney+ Hotstar subscription on select prepaid packs. Jio, the largest wireless operator in India announced multiple prepaid packs with the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription in September. Airtel also introduced multiple new prepaid plans with the same over-the-top (OTT) benefit at around the same time as Jio. Today we are going to list the best-prepaid packs from both the telecom operators which come with the OTT benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Using these plans, you can watch the last leg of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) for no additional cost. Read ahead to find out about the plans.

    Jio Rs 598 Plan

    Jio is offering the Rs 598 plan to the users with 112GB data and 56 days validity. The users will get 2GB daily data along with unlimited Jio-to-Jio calling and 2000 fair usage policy (FUP) minutes for making non-Jio to Jio calls. The users also get 100 SMS per day and complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps. There is a free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year included with the pack as well.

    Jio Rs 777 Plan

    The second prepaid plan from Jio which you can subscribe for watching the Dream 11 IPL for free is the Rs 777 plan. This plan also includes the benefit of free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. It ships with 131GB of data where the users will get 1.5GB daily data along with a bonus 5GB data. This plan comes with a validity of 84 days and also allows users to make unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls. There are 3000 FUP minutes that users can use for dialling non-Jio calls. Further, the Rs 777 plan also includes 100 SMS per day as well. The users also get a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps.

    Airtel Rs 448 Plan

    The Rs 448 plan from Bharti Airtel carries a validity of 28 days. Even though the validity is short, the users get 3GB daily data along with unlimited calling to any network within India. The users also get 100 SMS per day. In the OTT department, the users get a free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year.

    Airtel Rs 599 Plan

    The Rs 599 plan from Airtel also comes with a free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP for the users. This plan ships with 2GB daily data along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. It carries a validity of 56 days which is double than what the Rs 448 plan from Airtel offers to the users.

    It has to be noted that the subscription cost of Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year is Rs 399 and Disney+ Hotstar Premium is Rs 1499.

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

