Reliance Jio Rs 598 Cricket Plan With Disney+ Hotstar VIP Membership and 2GB Daily Data Introduced

Reliance Jio has now introduced a new prepaid plan of Rs 598 that comes bundled with Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership. With this new launch, the telco now has four prepaid plans which come bundled with voice calling and data benefits. The plans in question are Rs 401, Rs 598, Rs 777 and Rs 2,599. Besides, it is also offering data add-ons without calling and SMS benefits. The newly launched Rs 598 plan provides 2GB daily data and unlimited voice calling for a period of 56 days. The Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership costs Rs 399 for one year. With the IPL 2020 around the corner, the new plan will attract a lot of Jio prepaid users. And yes, the VIP membership of Disney+ Hotstar allows users to watch IPL 2020 Cricket matches for free.

Jio Rs 598 Cricket Plan: Benefits Detailed

The new prepaid plan is part of Jio’s Cricket plans. It costs Rs 598 and offers a validity of 56 days. Benefits of the prepaid plan include unlimited on-net calls, 2,000 non-Jio FUP minutes, 2GB data per day and 100 SMSes per day for the entire validity period. Lastly, the phone also ships with free Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership for one year.

On the whole, the pack offers 112GB data benefit for the entire validity period. Basically, Jio is adding the Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership to its existing Rs 444 prepaid plan and priced it Rs 598. The plan can be availed by existing users.

Other Reliance Jio Cricket Plans Detailed

Reliance Jio recently launched a slew of prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership. Starting with the Rs 401 prepaid recharge, it comes with 3GB daily data, unlimited on-net voice calling, 1,000 non-Jio FUP minutes and 100 SMSes per day for a period of 28 days.

Next up, the telco has the Rs 499 data add-on which provides 1.5GB data per day and one year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership. The validity of the data benefit is 56 days.

The Rs 2,599 prepaid plan offers 2GB data per day, unlimited on-net calling, 12,000 non-Jio FUP minutes and 100 SMSes per day along with Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership for 365 days. Lastly, there’s a quarterly plan of Rs 777 which comes with 1.5GB data per day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calling, 3,000 non-Jio FUP minutes, Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership and 100 SMSes per day for 84 days.