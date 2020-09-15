OnePlus Launches Red Cable Prive in India, Enhances Membership Benefits

OnePlus on Monday announced the launch of its Red Cable Prive platform designed to “reward” its OnePlus Community across India. The company said that Prive, a member-only platform, enables Red Cable Club members to receive a “series of exciting rewards and exclusive benefits.” OnePlus introduced the Red Cable Club platform in late 2019, offering multiple benefits such as free cloud storage and extended warranty to OnePlus devices. The Red Cable Prive platform further enhances membership benefits for the OnePlus Community with its launch said to be coinciding with Red Cable Club hitting two million landmark in India.

Red Cable Club Members Can Avail Benefits from OnePlus Partner Brands

OnePlus said that its Red Cable Club members can now collect RedCoins through various initiatives on the platform. The company in a forum post highlighted that the users can earn up to 99,999 RedCoins by completing a range of initiatives such as profile completion. Further, the users can also earn RedCoins on joining Prive platform by agreeing to terms and conditions, on birthday and on membership anniversary.

The company highlighted that the RedCoins are valid for one year and that it will expire after 12 months on the last day of the month of issue.

The RedCoins are said to provide users “exciting offers and benefits” from both OnePlus and its partner brands. Nike, Victorinox, Starbucks, Cure.fit, Zomato, Gaana, Uber and Apollo Pharmacy are said to be on the initial list of OnePlus partner brands.

Vikas Agarwal, general manager at OnePlus India, said in the release that the company consistently seeks “opportunities” to offer its community with “new, rewarding experiences.”

“This fundamental thought is what led to the making of Red Cable Club for our Indian community,” Agarwal said. “As we further build on the Red Cable Club initiative with Red Cable Privé, we are positive that our community members will truly enjoy the series of unique offers that we have provided for them and their loved ones.”

Red Cable Prive Members Eligible for Rs 6000 Savings on OnePlus TV Q1 Pro

OnePlus said that the “exclusive offers” on the Red Cable Prive Platform can be classified into three categories such as Prive Life, Prive Tokens and Prive Gift Cards.

The company said that the Prive members can avail up to Rs 6000 discount voucher for OnePlus TV Q1 Pro and Rs 3000 discount voucher for OnePlus TV Q1.

OnePlus said that its Prive members are also eligible for an “exclusive access” to an limited-edition co-branded Swiss Army knife for Rs 999.

The company said that its Prive members can collect Prive Tokens to avail “exciting discount vouchers” both from OnePlus and its partner brands.