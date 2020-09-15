STL to Build Optical Fibre Network for Bharti Airtel in 10 Circles

STL or Sterlite Technologies Limited today announced a partnership with telecom operator Bharti Airtel for building a modern optical fibre network across ten telecom circles. According to STL, the modern fibre network built by it will enable Airtel to deliver ‘world-class customer experience’ through enhanced scalability, reduced latency and improved bandwidth. Furthermore, it is also said that the optical network will be a future-ready one with a foundation for many next-generation services like 5G, FTTH, IoT, enterprise networks and Industry 4.0.

STL and Airtel Partner for Next-Gen Optical Fibre Network

For the unaware, STL is one of the leading integrators of digital networks. The company has the expertise and strong credentials in fibre rollouts and the integration of digital networks. STL has been a long term partner to Airtel in the optical connectivity space and in this project, STL will closely work with Airtel to design and build a network that will shape the future of connected India.

STL stated it will use its end-to-end deployment solution – LEAD 360o. The solution comes with features like robotics cable blowing and AI bots along with a pre-integrated suite of optical fibre, cable, network design and integration services. “This unique solution will create multiple efficiencies, enable faster launch readiness, and enhanced network quality for Airtel,” said STL in a press release.

Commenting on the partnership, Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel said – “We are pleased to deepen our collaboration with STL to build a competent, future-ready network. Airtel has always been committed to delivering customer delight and building a connected ecosystem. This 5G-ready and high capacity network will enable us to provide faster delivery of new services while delivering enhanced user experience.”

The focus on telecom operators right now is to build 5G-ready networks in India. Once the spectrum auction for 5G happens in India, telcos are looking to be in a position that they can roll out the 5G network quickly.