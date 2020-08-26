Disney+ Hotstar Plans from Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel Detailed

Reliance Jio announced two new plans which will come with the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar. Disney+ Hotstar has become a popular OTT content app in India very fast. The two new packs which Reliance Jio announced yesterday are of Rs 499 and Rs 777. Both of these plans provide the customer with Disney+ Hotstar VIP benefit of one year. One of the biggest media rights that Disney+ Hotstar has at the moment is of Dream 11 IPL which is going to start soon. Thus Jio has marketed its Rs 499 plan under the Cricket Pack category. At the same time, Bharti Airtel also offers plans with Disney+ Hotstar VIP benefit. Let’s take a look at each of the plan from both the telcos which offer Disney+ Hotstar.

Reliance Jio

At the moment, Reliance Jio is offering a total of 8 prepaid plans which offer the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Out of these 8 plans, only three of these plans come with voice calling benefit. Let’s start with the voice calling plans from Reliance Jio which offer Disney+ Hotstar VIP benefit. The first plan comes for Rs 401 with a validity of 28 days only but offers 3GB daily data and 6GB bonus data. There is unlimited calling included with 1,000 FUP minutes and 100 SMS/day. The second plan comes for Rs 777 (new plan) with a validity of 84 days and offers 1.5GB daily data along with 5GB bonus data and unlimited calling with 3,000 FUP minutes and 100 SMS/day. The third plan is priced at Rs 2,599 which has a validity of 365 days and offers 2GB daily data along with 10GB bonus data, unlimited calling with 12,000 FUP minutes and 100 SMS/day. All of these plans also include a complimentary subscription of all the Jio apps.

Talking about the plans which offer Disney+ Hotstar VIP but no voice calling benefit and only data benefits, there are five of those. Starting with the newly launched plan, Rs 499 (cricket pack), it has a validity of 56 days and offers 1.5GB daily data. There are no other benefits included with the pack.

Other data add-on packs from Jio which offer Disney+ Hotstar VIP benefit are Rs 612, Rs 1,004, Rs 1,206, and Rs 1,208. The first one which costs Rs 612 is added on top of the existing plan and has the same validity as of it and offers 72GB unlimited data along with 6,000FUP minutes for calling. The second one comes for Rs 1,004 and offers 200GB data for 120 days with a subscription to all the Jio apps. The Rs 1,206 plan comes with a validity of 180 days and offers 240GB data along with a subscription to all the Jio apps. The last one comes for Rs 1,208, just Rs 2 more than the Rs 1,206 plan but offers increased validity of 240 days and 240GB data with a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps.

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel offers a total of four plans with the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Out of these four plans, three plans come with voice calling benefit and the other one comes with data benefit only. Starting with the data add-on plan, it costs Rs 401 and has a validity of 28 days and offers 30GB data along with a one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The Reliance Jio Rs 401 plan offers a total of 90GB data which is a lot more compared to the one from Airtel.

Coming to the first prepaid plan with voice calling benefit which offers Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, it costs Rs 448. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days only and offers 3GB daily data along with unlimited calling and other Airtel Thanks benefits. Again, the 28 days validity plan from Reliance Jio is cheaper and offers 6GB bonus data.

The Rs 599 plan from Airtel offers Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year and it comes with a validity of 56 days offering 2GB daily data, unlimited calling, and Airtel Thanks benefits. The last plan from Airtel which offers Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year is of Rs 2,598 and has a validity of one year. The plan offers 2GB daily data to the customer along with unlimited calling and Airtel Thanks benefits. All of the plans with voice calling benefit also offers customers 100 SMS/day.

When comparing the Disney+ Hotstar VIP plans from both the telcos, one thing is very clearly visible and it is that Reliance Jio offers cheaper packs with better data benefits. But then with Airtel, there is no FUP limit on voice calling and the customer can make calls unworried about his/her balance running out. Along with that, there are Airtel Thanks benefits as well.