Realme X7 Pro to Feature Unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 5G SoC

Realme X7 series will go official on September 1 and the company has already started teasing features of the upcoming devices. The Realme X7 series will have two smartphones- the Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro. The company has been teasing the Realme X7 Pro a lot. A key feature of the Realme X7 Pro which has been teased today is the presence of the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 5G SoC. A couple of days ago, it was rumoured that the upcoming Oppo Reno 5 series would make use of this high-end Snapdragon 860 SoC, but it now seems like the Realme X7 Pro will be the first device with SD 860 chipset. Qualcomm is yet to announce this new chipset which is why the details of this SoC are unavailable at this moment.

Realme X7 Pro: What We Know So Far?

The Realme X7 Pro will be a high-end smartphone, at least we can say that going by the latest teaser. The handset might arrive with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The surprising aspect is the presence of Snapdragon 860 chipset which will also offer 5G support. It seems like the cost of Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 865+ aren’t coming down anytime soon and Qualcomm is bringing a cheaper version of the same. It will be interesting to see how the upcoming chipset will fare compared to the existing ones.

Other confirmed features of the Realme X7 Pro include 4500mAh battery, quad-camera setup and a flashy design with ‘Dare to Leap’ text written on the rear. The phone will also sport a 120Hz AMOLED panel.

In September, Realme will also be launching the Realme 7 series of phones in India as well. The Realme X7 and Realme 7 series are different; Going by the rumours, the Realme 7 is said to launch in India with MediaTek Helio G95 or G90T chipset, whereas the Realme 7 Pro could feature the 5G-enabled Snapdragon 765G SoC to take on the OnePlus Nord. The Realme 7 Pro will also feature the fastest charging, probably of 65W like the Oppo Reno 4 Pro.