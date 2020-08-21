Realme X7 to Sport a 120Hz AMOLED Screen, Arriving on September 1

By August 21st, 2020 AT 10:18 AM
    Realme is all set to launch the Realme X7 series in China on September 1. In addition to that, the company also started teasing the launch of Realme 7 series for the Indian market. Realme is directly jumping from the Realme X3 series to X7 series to streamline its product lineup in India and global markets. While the Realme X7 series will be launching in China, the Realme 7 series will debut sometime around the same time. However, Realme is yet to confirm whether the Realme X7 and Realme 7 series are the same. Ahead of the launch, Realme has teased the display specifications of the X7 series and it seems like the phones will take on the OnePlus Nord.

    Realme X7 Series: What to Expect

    The Realme X7 will be sporting a 120Hz AMOLED screen and the company will be using a Samsung-made display. It is also confirmed the screen will offer 1200 nits peak brightness and there will be a 240Hz touch sampling rate as well. So it seems like Realme is concentrating a lot on the display for the Realme X7 series. The Realme X2 Pro and X50 Pro both featured AMOLED screens, however, the company moved back to IPS LCD panels for the Realme X3 series so that it can achieve a lighter price tag. The Realme X7 also features a punch-hole cutout on the top left.

    As of now, we are not sure about the hardware specifications of the Realme X7 series and even the Realme 7 series. The Realme 7 series in India might have two phones- the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro. With the Realme 6 series, the company changed the strategy of the product lineup. The Realme 6 starts at Rs 14,999, whereas the Realme 6 Pro is now available at a starting price of Rs 17,999. The Realme 7 and 7 Pro could start at a slightly higher price; We might see the Realme 7 Pro packing Snapdragon 765G SoC to take on the OnePlus Nord.

    Reported By:Editor in Chief

