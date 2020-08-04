Realme X2 Pro and Realme 6 Now Getting OTA Update With July 2020 Android Security Patch

Realme X2 Pro and Realme 6 are getting over-the-air (OTA) update which will bring them the latest Android security patch. Along with that, there are system optimisations and bug fixes included as well. It is worthy to note that the update is rolled out in a phased manner so initially, only a select few customers will be receiving the update. The Realme X2 Pro came out last year while Realme 6 is a much recent smartphone which came to the market in March 2020. Both the smartphones have received OTA updates before as well. Let’s take a look at what’s new under this update.

Realme X2 Pro Update

According to the changelog of Realme X2 Pro, the latest build version is RMX1931EX_11.C.29. The smartphone now comes with the July 2020 Android Security Patch. There were some issues with the interface of the Dark Mode, but those have been fixed with this update. Some people experienced probabilistic Game Space crashes, that problem has been fixed as well. Flight mode on the device has been optimised so that the Bluetooth status won’t be affected once turning Flight mode on.

Realme 6 Update

As per the changelog of Realme 6, the latest build version is RMX2001_11.B.41. Realme 6 also get the latest July 2020 Android Security Patch. There was a probabilistic issue with the sound going out of sync when the video was played, it has been fixed. Power consumption of the device has also been optimised meaning you will see a larger battery life than earlier. The same as of Realme X2 Pro, Flight mode has been optimised to resolve the Bluetooth status issue.

The update will reach more and more people fairly soon as the company’s assurance on ‘no critical bugs are found’ are clear. To see if you have got the update manually, open the Settings of your device, then search for Software Update. If there is an update, it will be reflected there.