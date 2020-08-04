Tablet Shipments Jump 26% as Consumers Seek Large Screen Devices for Education and Remote Work

Canalys, an independent analyst company on Monday said that the worldwide tablet shipments hit 37.5 million units in the second quarter of the current year. The company said that the tablet shipments recorded in Q2 2020 represent an 26% increase on a yearly basis. Canalys said that the demand for tablets increased as consumers sought larger screens for remote work and educational purposes. Additionally, the firm said that the retailers and carriers in several markets offered financial incentives on devices and data “to encourage tablet purchases.”

Tablet Shipments Jump 26% in Q2 2020

Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Amazon and Lenovo were said to be top five tablet vendors with Canalys highlighting that Apple registered an 20% annual growth in iPad shipments. Apple is said to have shipped over 14 million units in the second quarter of the current year with the company maintaining its position as the largest vendor in the space.

“Tablets enjoyed a renaissance in Q2 2020 because the devices tick so many boxes for remote work and education use,” Ishan Dutt, Canalys Analyst, said in a release. “The ability to collaborate virtually as well as view and interact with digital content has become paramount, especially in the education space.”

Samsung is said to have retained its position as the second largest vendor in the space with a shipment of over seven million units representing an 39% growth on a yearly basis. With an 45% increase in shipments, Huawei is said to have clinched the third position with the company shipping over four million units. Notably, Lenovo is said to have recorded 53% increase in worldwide tablet shipments with the company emerging as the fifth largest tablet vendor.

“The coronavirus pandemic has increased competition for communal screen access between household members forced to stay indoors,” Dutt said. “Tablets help overcome this problem by allowing each family member to have their own device. And they are more budget-friendly than desktops and notebooks.”

Tablet Shipments Expected to be “Under Pressure” in India

It has to be noted that CyberMedia Research (CMR) in May said that the tablet shipments declined 24% on a quarterly basis in India due to the COVID-19 lockdown and supply chain challenges. Lenovo is said to have emerged as the largest vendor in India in Q1 2020, followed by Samsung with Apple clinching the fourth spot.

CMR said that the tablet supply and consumer demand “will be under pressure” in Q2 2020 in India. Further, the firm said that it anticipates an 5% to 10% decline in tablet shipments in the country. However, CMR said that the tablet market would pick up in H2 2020 driven by B2B and B2C segments.

“We believe, over the short- to mid-term, some tablet vendors will stand to benefit from the increased productivity demands in the new normal, including home learning and work from home requirements,” Menka Kumar, CMR Analyst, said in a release in May. “In addition, there will be a potentially increased market demand from law enforcement and healthcare for COVID-19 counter-measures.”