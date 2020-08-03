Samsung Introduces New Offers on TVs and Other Electronic Products

Samsung has announced its Independence Day offers on various products. The new exclusive offers will be available on a wide range of products such as televisions, refrigerators, smart ovens, washing machine and many more. Raju Pullan who is the Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India stated that customers upgrade to newer and innovative technologies during the festival time and the company is committed to delivering best products and latest offers with guaranteed benefits. Samsung is confident that the new offers will meet the expectations of customers and enrich their lives with innovation. Samsung with its My Samsung My EMI offer will give customers attractive EMI schemes as per their budget. Samsung Independence day offers will be valid until August 31, 2020

Samsung Offers on Televisions

Customers who will purchase the Samsung QLED 8K TVs in the promotional period will get a Samsung Galaxy S20+ which costs Rs 77,999. Also, they will get 10-year no screen burn-in warranty and a 3-year warranty on the panel on select QLED TVs. Apart from this, customers who will buy Samsung Smart TVs will cashback of Rs 9,000 and easy EMI scheme as low as Rs 990 along with one EMI scheme on 43-inch and above models. Also, Samsung TVs will come with one-month free subscription of Zee5 subscription and 30% discount on Zee5 premium packs.

Samsung Offers on Refrigerators and Washing Machines

Customers who will purchase the Samsung SpaceMax Family Hub refrigerator will get a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite which costs Rs 37,999. Also, customers who will be buying Samsung refrigerators and washing machines in the promotional period will get 15% cashback and easy EMI schemes as low as Rs 990. Samsung refrigerators will have a 10-year warranty on the digital inverter compressor whereas washing machine will also come with a 30-year warranty on the complete machine.

Samsung Offers on Air Conditioners and Smart Ovens

Customers who will purchase Samsung Air Conditioners will get easy EMI schemes as low as Rs 990. Additionally, Customers will also get up to 15% cashback along with a 10-year warranty on digital inverter compressor on select air conditioners with free installation and free gas recharge. Lastly, customers who will purchase Smart Ovens in the promotional period above 28L will get free Borosil kit and a 10-year warranty on the ceramic enamel activity and a 5-year warranty on the magnetron.