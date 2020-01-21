Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite With S-Pen and 4500mAh Battery Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs Rs 38,999

Highlights The Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes in two variants

Samsung has priced the device competitively at Rs 38,999

The Note 10 Lite is currently available for preorder in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has officially made its way to the Indian market. The watered-down version of the Galaxy Note 10 features Exynos 9810 chipset, S-Pen and even comes with a 4500mAh battery. Prices of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India start at Rs 38,999, but with an introductory upgrade offer, the phone can be picked up for as low as Rs 33,999. To recall, Exynos 9810 is the same chipset we saw on the Galaxy Note 9 back in 2018. It’s underwhelming to see Samsung using a nearly two-year-old chipset on the Note 10 Lite, but the price of the smartphone is lower than the Galaxy Note 9. In the coming days, Samsung will also launch the Galaxy S10 Lite, which features last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Specifications and Features

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite features decent specs for a smartphone that costs more than Rs 35,000 right now. The handset has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display on the front with 20:9 aspect ratio and 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. It’s an Infinity-O display with a punch-hole located on the top centre. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 technology and it even offers an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, we get the Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9810 chipset, clubbed with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite can be purchased in two variants- 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB, and both of them offers a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 1TB. The Note 10 Lite sports a 4500mAh battery and even offers 25W fast charging support. And yes, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite even has support for Bluetooth-based S-Pen. Despite having a beefy battery, the Note 10 Lite weighs 199 grams.

Moving onto the cameras, the Note 10 features a triple camera setup comprising of three 12MP sensors. There’s a primary 12MP shooter with dual PDAF, f/1.7 aperture and Optical Image Stabilisation, which works in tandem with a 12MP telephoto shooter and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, the Note 10 Lite has a 32MP shooter which allows the users to attend video calls and capture selfies.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy Note 10 Lite include Dual 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a USB Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Pricing and Comparison With Galaxy Note 9

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be available for purchase in two variants- 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB, priced at Rs 38,999 and Rs 40,999, respectively. The smartphone can be picked up in three colour options- Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red. Samsung has started taking preorders for the Note 10 Lite in India today and the first sale will be on February 3. As noted, Samsung India has an introductory upgrade offer which allows the existing Samsung smartphone owners to get the Galaxy Note 10 Lite for as low as Rs 33,999.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite features the same chipset as the Galaxy Note 9 which is still selling above Rs 40,000 in India. The Note 9 featured a Quad HD+ display but with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Rest of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite specs are superior to the Galaxy Note 9, including the pricing of the handset. For those display is not a major concern, then the Note 10 Lite should be the ideal choice.