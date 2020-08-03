OnePlus 6 and 6T Now Receiving OxygenOS 10.3.5 With OnePlus Buds Support and More

OnePlus recently launched OnePlus Nord and along with that OnePlus Buds. OnePlus Buds are the first TWS earphones from the company. The Chinese manufacturer has ensured that more than just the users of OnePlus 8 can enjoy the OnePlus Buds. It also released updates for the OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 8 series. Now, OnePlus has released a new update for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T— OxygenOS 10.3.5 and rolled out support for OnePlus Buds with it. The update also brings in system stability, bug fixes, and July 2020 Android security patch. Let’s take a look at all that’s new with the OnePlus 6 and 6T.

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T OxygenOS 10.3.5 Update

OnePlus has rolled out the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T – OxygenOS 10.3.5 update for the users in India. Initially, the update is going to reach select users only meaning that it will be a phased rollout which OnePlus mostly does. It is an OTA update with a size of around 250MB so it is not a very big update. Some of the key issues have been fixed though.

With the OxygenOS 10.3.5 update, the RAM management has been optimised. Support for OnePlus Buds has been introduced as well for better Bluetooth earphones experience. There was an issue which some of the users reported that they faced while launching Google Chrome, that has been fixed as well.

A black screen issue which occurred while opening the logkit has been corrected. The update also brings improved system stability and general bugs have been fixed. The latest July 2020 Android security patch is also sent with the update making your smartphone more secure. The GMS package is updated to 2020.05.

OnePlus has asked its users to avoid the use of a VPN if they want to download the update. The OTA update is for users in India and thus people using VPN trying to download the update won’t be able to do so.